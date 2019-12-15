U.S. Capitol (copy) (copy)

I propose the following changes for the U.S. Congress:

  • Establish a permanent Committee for Presidential Impeachments. We are likely to need it for the “investigation” of all future presidents, and it would clarify which committee would conduct these.
  • Change the laws/rules to allow for impeachment of members of Congress.
  • Change the laws/rules to remove protection of members of Congress from suits for libel or slander for comments made on the floors of the House or Senate, including committee rooms.

Bruce Raynor

Greensboro

