Frisco

San Francisco hopes that, by redefining paroled felons, they’ll be more warmly welcomed upon their release. We’re now to refer to them as “justice-involved” and “returning residents.”

But “felon” describes someone who has committed a crime, and alerts us that further crime is probable; the new names, while soothing, remove the implicit warning.

Until the recidivism rate goes to zero, I prefer the original designations.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

