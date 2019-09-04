San Francisco hopes that, by redefining paroled felons, they’ll be more warmly welcomed upon their release. We’re now to refer to them as “justice-involved” and “returning residents.”
But “felon” describes someone who has committed a crime, and alerts us that further crime is probable; the new names, while soothing, remove the implicit warning.
Until the recidivism rate goes to zero, I prefer the original designations.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
