The Eastern District of North Carolina has had a federal district judicial vacancy for almost 11 years. Sen. Richard Burr is partly responsible for this, according to Politifact. Burr blocked the nomination of two well-qualified, African-American women, both nominated by President Obama. There has not been a black judge in the Eastern District’s entire approximately 146-year history.
The Eastern District is almost 25 percent African-American. Incredibly, an attorney known for his defense of North Carolina’s now defunct “voter ID” law now awaits confirmation for this lifetime appointment. The law was struck down as an attempt to disenfranchise black voters with almost “surgical precision.” Farr worked for the campaign of the late Sen. Jesse Helms, a known segregationist and opponent of civil rights, during accusations of intimidation of mostly black voters. Farr’s nomination is opposed by the Congressional Black Caucus and the state NAACP, among others.
It is a stinging slap in the face to tax-paying citizens who have had justice too long delayed. That is tantamount to justice denied, Sen. Burr. Sens. Burr and Tillis, say “No” to Thomas Farr.
Claudia Lange
Greensboro