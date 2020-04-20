May this time of distance give us time to think, to open our eyes and to take steps that we as a nation learn from this pandemic. For it has stripped the façade from our naïve beliefs that our “economy is great.” When food lines form within days of businesses closing or downsizing, that is a truth. When millions live from paycheck to paycheck, or without a paycheck, that is a truth. That soaring stock market-that-was is not an indicator of the financial, much less the ethical, health of our country.
I am proud and grateful for Gov. Cooper and his staff, for Mayor Vaughan and our City Council, and for other responsible mayors and governors who recognize their responsibility to and for the safety of their citizens. And for those who are on the front lines for us, an inestimable thank-you.
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.