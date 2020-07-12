America, America: All of us. Regardless of race, religion or any orientation.
God mend thine every flaw: With His help let us rid ourselves of prejudice, envy, strife, hatred, selfishness and pride.
Confirm thy soul in self-control: Let everyone, police and demonstrators and all around us, maintain composure, bridle our passions, act justly and without bias in all circumstances.
The Liberty in Law: Let the rule of law, not the rule of the gun or the rule of violence, reign over us.
Daniel Zeller
Greensboro
