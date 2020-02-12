Trump airs impeachment gripes while pushing economic agenda (copy)

We are not presently living in a functioning democracy, which is admittedly not a big scoop these days. The partisan divide, for which both parties are to blame, is disgusting and damaging to the country. However, no president has flouted the rule of law and democratic norms as has the current occupant of the White House.

He calls public employees “scum,” the Joint Chiefs “dopes and babies.” I could go on and on.

Just in the last week, the shaming of Sen. Mitt Romney and the vendetta firings of Ambassador Sondland and the Vindman brothers took pettiness and retribution to a new low. The cherry on the sundae was the attorney general telling career Department of Justice prosecutors that they recommended too high of a sentence to a man convicted of lying to Congress, who just happened to be a friend of the president.

Outside of Sen. Romney and the prosecutors who resigned in protest, does anyone in Washington have any courage? Anyone?

At least half of the nation is waiting for people with courage to stand up. Sens. Burr and Tillis and Rep. Walker, how about it?

