“Don’t come around here no more.”
— Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
When a trio of hateful missionaries from Westboro Baptist Church came to town Monday bearing signs and spewing slurs, this community was having none of it.
So good people turned out in force near Guilford College to counter the spiteful protesters by turning their backs on them.
More good people showed up with signs and songs at another Westboro protest at Spring Garden and Josephine Boyd streets.
And earlier in the day yet another group had rebuffed the faux gospel according to Westboro at High Point Central High School.
Sadly, Westboro, a tiny church in Topeka, Kan., has become a household name for its twisted theology of malice.
Its parishioners are notorious for appearing at military funerals and blaming the slain soldiers’ deaths on America’s tolerance of gays.
They also have appeared at the funerals of gay people who died from AIDS or were the victims of hate crimes, including Matthew Shepard, the gay man who was tortured and beaten to death in Laramie, Wyo., in 1998.
They have picketed the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
They celebrated after a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016.
They showed at Arlington National Cemetery to “Thank God for Dead Soldiers.”
And they routinely hold signs carrying messages whose cruelty is breathtakingly raw and repulsive: “God still hates fags.” “Thank God for 9/11.” And so on.
So, it was uplifting that all kinds of people in Guilford County rallied on a cool, wet Monday, not so much against Westboro as for the people Westboro was seeking to disparage.
They were young and old. Black and white. Jews and Christians. Gay and straight. We don’t do hate around here, they said in both their words and their actions. And when you attack some of us, you attack us all.
At High Point Central, about 100 counter protesters, including Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras, said no to Westboro.
At Friendly Avenue and Guilford College Road, 200 said no.
At Josephine Boyd and Spring Garden streets, several hundred made known their disapproval. Loudly.
They were firm and clear in their resistance. And they were peaceful. As a group of local clergy, the Faith Leaders Council, said in a written statement: “In this moment, let us be galvanized again to respond to hatred — whether in its extreme or subtle forms — with the best of our community, celebrating diversity, encouraging neighborly love, and pursuing the justice urged by God.”
Incidents such as these distill ignorance and prejudice into their purest, ugliest form. But such hatefulness routinely manifests itself more quietly, under the cover of darkness or in the farthest fringes of the internet. What we saw and heard this week should remind us to resist the temptation to demonize The Other out of fear or frustration in a time when that seems to be happening more and more. We have to be better than that.
And on a rainy day on Monday, we were. Not once. Not twice. But three times.
