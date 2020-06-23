In an emergency proclamation Monday, Mayor Nancy Vaughan made it mandatory to wear a face coverings in most public spaces in Greensboro.
“It think people should have expected it,” the mayor said of the order, which took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. “As a council, we’ve been discussing it, and we’ve watched the numbers climb in the past week. They’re not going in the right direction.”
On Tuesday, state health officials announced that COVID-19-related hospitalizations had set a one-day record in North Carolina, at 915.
Even so, this is more of an urgent ask than an order.
“Strong encouragement,” the city attorney said.
Thus, police may remind you if you’re not complying, but they won’t be fining violators or locking up people. City leaders are simply calling on each of us to do our part to help tame a vexing, resilient and potentially fatal disease for which a vaccine seems a year away, at best.
So please ... do as they ask.
And, please don’t view it as a political statement. This has nothing to do with whom you plan to vote for this fall or whether you’re liberal or conservative.
Nor is this about your “freedom” to risk your own health. This is about whether you are willing to risk making somebody else sick — someone who may be much more vulnerable to the virus than you.
The science is now clear: Researchers say face coverings provide some degree of protection for the wearer, but they are most effective in preventing you from spreading the disease to others. You infect someone else with the novel coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease, by coughing, sneezing or simply talking. And even if you feel perfectly fine you may be a carrier.
“If you’re talking, when things are coming out of your mouth, they’re coming out fast,” Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech scientist who studies how viruses spread through the air, told NPR. “They’re going to slam into the cloth mask. I think even a low-quality mask can block a lot of those droplets.”
Greensboro joins a growing list of cities in the state that now require face coverings, including Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Durham, Kinston and Knightdale.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Chamber joined the N.C. Healthcare Association and the N.C. Medical Society last week in calling “on all North Carolinians to be united in voluntarily practicing behaviors recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention Control to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, including wearing a face covering when in public or high-risk indoor group settings, practicing social distancing and washing hands often.”
Incidentally, the N.C. Chamber is hardly a bastion of liberalism. Yet it also recognizes that, in the long run, businesses will benefit from reasonable protocols that will help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Certainly, we understand the confusion. First we were told not to wear masks — that not only would they not keep us safe but that buying them would deplete supplies for health care workers. Now we know better. Face coverings work. They’re symbols of selflessness and personal responsibility, not fear or weakness. Wearing a mask is no more Democratic or Republican than wearing a parachute when jumping from a plane.
So do the decent thing and cover up. Because you want to, not because you have to.
