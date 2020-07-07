Is the longtime nickname of the storied NFL franchise in this nation’s capital a racial slur?
Here’s an easy way to answer that question:
How many of you would feel comfortable calling a Native American a “Redskin” to his or her face?
And how many of you believe that individual would feel a sense of pride and honor upon hearing you address him or her as such?
We didn’t think so.
Therein lies the problem with the name, which goes a long way back.
And which needs now simply to go away.
That may finally happen.
The Washington team, which has a large following in the Triad predating the arrival of the Panthers, appears to be on the brink of finally retiring a nickname that never should have been.
The name dates back to 1933, when longtime former owner George Preston Marshall acquired the team, then called the Boston Braves. Some say the name was changed to honor the team’s coach, William “Lone Star” Dietz, who self-identified as Sioux. But in 1933 Marshall told The Associated Press he chose the name because he didn’t want his football team bearing the same name as the Boston Braves baseball team.
As for the “dignity” of the name, it was more a sideshow than a tribute from the start. The players and coach were required to wear war paint and perform Indian-style dances on the field, Thomas G. Smith writes in his book “Showdown: JFK and the Integration of the Washington Redskins.”
After the team moved to Washington, Marshall’s wife penned a fight song whose original lyrics included these verses:
“Scalp ’em, swamp ’em — We will take ’em big score / Read ’em, weep ’em, touchdown! — We want heap more!”
The Redskins also were the last NFL team to integrate. (Among the African American players they passed on was a draft pick out of Syracuse named Jim Brown.) Marshall was proud of that fact, citing the team’s Southern fan base.
Washington didn’t add the first Black player to its roster until 1962, under pressure from President John F. Kennedy.
Resistance to change seems to be a team tradition. The current owner of the team, Daniel Snyder, has defied calls in recent years to reconsider the team name, despite protests from some Native American groups. “We’ll never change the name,” Snyder said in a 2013 interview with USA Today. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
But the day after never may be coming soon.
In an era in which NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag at races, demeaning corporate icons such as Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima are being phased out and even Mississippi has removed a Confederate emblem from its state flag, Snyder may have changed his mind. Or had it changed for him. The team has announced that the name is now under “thorough review.”
This, after FedEx, which pays the team for naming rights to its home stadium in Landover, Md., FedEx Field, expressed concerns.
And after the deputy mayor of Washington, D.C., declared that “there is no viable path” for the team to relocate back to the District unless the nickname changes. And after Nike, the official supplier of game uniforms for the NFL, removed team apparel bearing the current name and logos from its website. And after the retailers Walmart, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods stopped selling Redskins products.
The momentum for change has been so fast that sources connected to the team have told The Washington Post that the change might happen before the start of the 2020 season. The question at this point seems to be not whether the old name will change but what the new name will be.
Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians also are reconsidering the team’s nickname, which dates back to 1915.
Predictably, President Trump found time to attack the change on Twitter — even as more Americans die from COVID-19.
Thankfully, it won’t matter. These franchises, finally, appear to be embracing change, even if the White House doesn’t. Instead, the president seems intent on pricking resentments from the past in hopes that it shores up his sagging poll numbers. But there’s no future in it.
