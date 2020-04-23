Whodunit?
Or more specifically, who got it first?
Rockingham County public health officials last week said they had solved the mystery of where all 16 of that community’s coronavirus cases originated. (As of Thursday, that number had increased to 20.)
The outbreak there has been traced to one event at one church — a youth rally.
As Susie Spear of Rockingham Now recently reported, Interim Public Health Director Susan Young and her staff used a process called “contact tracing” to connect the dots of infection. From the youth rally in the local church, which has not been identified, the virus spread into the larger congregation. Then the chain of infections followed a familiar pattern.
The thread of contact began with young people who transmitted the disease to older persons.
The two COVID-19 deaths at that time in Rockingham County involved individuals who were in their 60s and 70s, respectively, and both of whom had preexisting medical conditions.
As for the path of infection beginning at a church function, it’s a cautionary tale about the sacrifices we’re rightly being asked to make.
One of the hardest adjustments for some North Carolinians under the governor’s stay-at-home order is not being able to worship and enjoy the fellowship of their faiths in person. Even harder is the impact on funeral services, which are postponed or limited to only a handful of mourners.
Some people have pushed back at such restrictions as too extreme and even oppressive. But there are ways to worship remotely and there have been for years. Today’s video streaming is simply yesterday’s old-school televangelism in a new package — and it dates back for decades, to the Rev. Billy Graham and beyond.
As for the safety rules, they are pro-life, not anti-faith — dictated by the nature of the virus, not the nefarious designs by state government. And they closely follow the guidelines suggested by President Trump’s coronavirus task force.
The coronavirus thrives among groups. When we scoff at social distancing and other precautions, we’re only giving the disease an invitation to grow and spread.
That story out of Rockingham County also demonstrates the benefits of contact tracing. The smaller numbers of cases made it a useful laboratory for constructing a family tree of sorts for the virus, which should help to contain it in the long run.
By mapping the thread of infection, public health officials have a better idea of where it is, where it is going and how to head it off. It makes “the invisible enemy” more visible. And it will enable cities and states to plan to reopen businesses and other institutions more safely because they will be able to identify outbreaks and blunt their spread.
Young rightly also encouraged following social distancing guidelines and state-mandated shelter-in-place rules. And she reminded her viewers that vaping — which already is a hazardous pastime — makes its users more susceptible to respiratory infections like COVID-19. So, we need to pay attention.
We need to resist the temptation to cut corners and take unnecessary chances. We need to tolerate our extended case of cabin fever a little while longer.
The watchwords are simple and clear: Avoid groups. Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Wear masks where possible. Follow the one-way arrows in the grocery store.
And live healthier.
They shouldn’t have to draw us a map.
