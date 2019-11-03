More than 20 years ago (has it really been that long?) Matt Brown was strolling through the media quarters at the ACC Tournament in the old Charlotte Coliseum.
“We do it better in Greensboro,” he turned and said matter-of-factly as he passed.
That’s Brown in a nutshell. Swagger. Confidence. And, OK, more than a teeny dose of arrogance.
As the Greensboro Coliseum marks its 60th year (it hosted its first event on Oct. 29, 1959), it’s worth noting who has been running the show there for nearly half of them.
That would be Brown, the massive sports and entertainment complex’s managing director for 25 years, and counting — far longer than any of his three predecessors.
And the coliseum just keeps growing, from the original 7,100 seats in the main arena to more than 22,000 today.
In fact, it’s a conglomerate of sorts, with a Special Events Center, the White Oak Amphitheater, the Odeon Theater, the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the ACC Hall of Champions, the Terrace meeting hall, the Piedmont Hall multipurpose venue and, coming in 2020, the downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which Brown and his staff also will manage.
As Brown sprints through his 60s, you could argue that he has grown as well. Once prone to clash with city leaders, Brown keeps a lower profile and strikes a mellower pose.
And he wants more, A few years back, when UNC-Chapel Hill was considering a Smith Center makeover, he suggested the coliseum as a stand-in. And he was very serious.
As for the venues themselves, many of us who have lived here a while can cite a connection to the coliseum complex, whether we received our high school or college diplomas there or learned to swim at the aquatic center and or strapped on our first pair of ice skates there. There have been gospel plays and toy shows. NCAA, ACC, MEAC, CIAA tournaments. And arena football and NHL hockey (the coliseum served for two seasons as the home ice for the Carolina Hurricanes).
The city’s pro basketball team (yes, we had one of those) played its home games there against the likes of George Gervin and Julius “Dr. J” Erving. Barack Obama and Richard Nixon and Donald Trump have spoken there. Pro rasslin’ was once bigger at the coliseum than you may imagine.
Then there are the concerts, from James Brown to Jimi Hendrix to McCartney to Springsteen to Prince to the Rolling Stones to Elvis.
For a city of this size, it’s extraordinary.
Yes, there have been bumps along the way.
Yes, crowd control and traffic headaches occasionally have surfaced.
Yes, Brown easily is the highest paid city employee, at $340,725 a year.
And no, the coliseum does not turn a profit (nor do parks and greenways) and has struggled to find and keep an anchor tenant as it once had with minor-league hockey. But a 2013 economic impact analysis by a Clemson University researcher estimated that $1.6 million to $2.1 million came back to the city in the form of tax revenue as a result of coliseum-related spending.
Just as significantly, the coliseum is embedded in the culture and history of the city.
Try to imagine Greensboro without it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.