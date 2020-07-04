We wonder how many News & Record readers — how many Americans — will tune in to the Disney+ streaming service this holiday weekend for the online premiere of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
The show is a winner on many levels — indeed, it has won about every industry award for which it is eligible — and its story, of Alexander Hamilton and other Founders, is appropriate for the Fourth of July holiday. It’s told against the backdrop of the American Revolution, which was sealed with the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, freeing the colonies from British rule.
“Hamilton” is an exuberant, insightful, touching show, based on the 2004 Hamilton biography by historian Ron Chernow, interpreted through the creative genius of composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Some today see George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other Founders almost as wax museum figures or infallible saints. Miranda’s show serves as a reminder that they were actual human beings, products of their time, both fragile and heroic. The show brings them to life with all their glory and all their rough edges.
These were men and women who possessed outstanding intellects, ambition and courage — and their accomplishment was grand: bringing forth a new nation, “young, scrappy and hungry,” founded, not on a religion, race or economic standard, but on the noble ideal that all men are created equal. (“And when I meet Thomas Jefferson, I’m ’a compel him to include women in the sequel,” Angelica Schuyler declares.)
As the Declaration reads:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.”
Much debate has ensued since then on the details — and on the changes that ensued between the Declaration and the passing of the U.S. Constitution.
But none of that changes our cause for celebration: freedom to forge our own national path.
Our Fourth of July traditions include concerts, feasts and fireworks. This year will be different for many as we take the social-distancing precautions required by the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus. Maybe in some ways it will be more introspective. That can be rewarding in its own way.
But even if celebrations are more subdued, that doesn’t diminish our nation’s extraordinary founding, its ability to thrive and prosper and the exceptional promise of its ideals, which it sometimes struggles to live up to.
One word from the pet owners among us: Fireworks are grand, but they can be distressing to sensitive ears. Maybe at some point in the future we’ll transition to some of the amazing displays of drone light shows we see online.
Nevertheless, the spectacle is understandable when other aspects of the holiday are diminished. Don’t throw away your shot.
America has faced many challenges over the years, but we’ve always met them with an optimistic hope for better times to come. Indeed, our nation’s best days are ahead.
Who tells your story? The Fourth of July is an essential part of ours.
