Somewhere up above us, they’re smiling.
No, not our forefathers, but the crew of the International Space Station, joined a scant two weeks ago by NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, carried into space for the first time in history by a privately owned rocket, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The craft lifted off on May 30 and quickly achieved orbit before finally delivering the astronauts to the station on May 31.
“Thanks for the great ride to space,” Hurley told the SpaceX ground control after achieving orbit.
“This is everything that America has to offer in its purest form,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.
The astronauts will stay, 250 miles above the Earth, for up to four months, after which they’ll splash down into the ocean — something we haven’t seen since the 1970s.
NASA retired the effective but costly space shuttle in 2011, from then on relying on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station. Over the next few years, NASA worked with private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to come up with the next generation of spacecraft to carry our astronauts to the ISS — and beyond.
SpaceX, the company founded by quirky visionary Elon Musk, changed the rules of the game by perfecting reusable rockets like the Falcon 9 booster that, nine minutes after the Dragon’s liftoff, landed itself on a barge off the Florida coast.
The technology is still relatively new, and despite a series of successful tests, many space fans will be holding their breath until such flights become routine.
The Dragon seems fresh in every way, from the craft’s minimalistic lines to the touchscreens that control it — closer to “Star Trek” than Apollo 11 — using a variation of the Linux operating system that runs billions of Android phones.
Some credit for the launch should go to President Trump, who has pushed NASA to get back into the launch game and supports its Artemis program, designed to return Americans to the moon by 2024. From there, NASA hopes to send humans to Mars — but much more support, political and financial, will be required to accomplish that goal.
Trump attended the launch, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who said, “I believe with all my heart that millions of Americans today will find the same inspiration and unity of purpose that we found in those days in the 1960s.”
Executive support for the space program didn’t begin with Trump, of course. In 2006, President George W. Bush pushed to get commercial companies to begin delivering cargo to the ISS, which was accomplished in 2012. NASA announced its commercial crew program in 2010, under President Barack Obama.
Congressional support for NASA hasn’t always been optimal, despite the fact that its budget — $21.5 billion in 2019 — is less than 1% of the entire federal budget.
“This is a program that demonstrates the success when you have continuity of purpose going from one administration to the next,” Bridenstine said in a pre-flight briefing. Space exploration requires generational commitment to achieve its best results.
These are trying times with many challenges, and it’s difficult to turn away from what’s happening around us.
But the American space program has always been a model of cooperation and achievement. It’s beneficial to pause for a few minutes to appreciate the American — the human — ingenuity that can propel us into the heavens and into a future full of wonder and promise, if we work together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.