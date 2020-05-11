In this stressful time, it helps to have a functional national postal service. We just relied on it to deliver millions of Mother’s Day cards and we rely on it every day to deliver personal messages, professional documents, medical prescriptions and an increased number of packages with contents that help us cope with the difficult but necessary distances we must maintain to be safe.
So it’s an unwelcome time for President Trump to practice his vendetta against both the United States Postal Service and Amazon founder and owner Jeff Bezos.
Trump refuses to approve any financial assistance for the postal service (which he calls “a joke”) included in a pandemic relief package unless it raises package rates 400 percent on third-party shippers — which includes Amazon, eBay, QVC and CVS Health. He claims that the postal service loses money by being a “delivery boy” for Amazon, though the numbers don’t support that. The postal service regularly makes a tidy profit from delivering such companies’ packages.
There’s also little doubt that if Trump succeeds in having the postal service raise prices on packages, the expense will be passed on to consumers. Especially in a time of economic uncertainty, raising prices on consumers is not just unwise, it’s insulting.
Trump’s grudge against Bezos is plain to see from his repeated tweets about the “Amazon Washington Post,” even though Bezos — who owns the Post —has no any editorial influence there.
We have to wonder if Trump also hopes to harm the postal service through his selection of Louis DeJoy, a Greensboro businessman and top Republican fundraiser, as the new postmaster general. DeJoy begins the job on June 15.
“Having worked closely with the Postal Service for many years, I have a great appreciation for this institution and the dedicated workers who faithfully execute its mission,” DeJoy said in a news release.
But his major qualification for the post may be his fundraising talents — according to Federal Election Commission records, he has given more than $157,000 to GOP candidates, committees and superpacs since the start of the 2020.
We like to think that a hometown son will do us proud. But Trump has made a habit of appointing agency heads who seem to be opposed to their agencies’ missions — and ultra-supportive of him. This includes Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a private-school champion who has been sued several times for refusing to follow the law. We hope DeJoy will prove an exception.
The postal service is an American institution that has served the American people well over hundreds of years, despite challenges from both the private sector and politicians. It’s a literal lifeline, especially for rural customers. It’s also egalitarian, delivering the same product, for the same price, to New York City and Walkertown, N.C.
It’s unlikely that a private company would do that.
Here’s another instance in which state residents should be calling their representatives, reminding them, perhaps, of the bulk postage rate they use to deliver election flyers.
There’s one more reason to support the postal service: we may need it to help tally the votes in November.
