President Donald Trump adopted a noticeably different tone when he addressed the nation Monday, finally acknowledging that the coronavirus in the U.S. is not contained and that it is a serious problem, contrary to months of attempts to downplay the threat. It’s an admission that was long overdue, but still welcome.
The president was frank on other fronts as well. When reporters asked if the country was headed for a recession, the economy’s biggest cheerleader replied, “We may be.”
He also said, “I really think the media has been very fair,” leading many reporters to Google the current temperature in hell.
Trump continued this conciliatory tenor as he addressed the nation Tuesday, saying that his “best decision” was to surround himself with the medical team that shared the stage with him. He spoke about working with Democrats and Republicans alike. He stressed the need to keep Americans safe. He announced new virus testing authority for states and other measures, including possible industry bailouts and sending money directly to American citizens.
But his attitude adjustment went only so far. He continued, as the opportunity arose, to veer into criticism of Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And he continued to lavish praise on his own response to the coronavirus threat, rating himself a “10,” despite months of couching the threat as a Democratic hoax intended to hurt him personally. His claim — “I’ve felt it was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic” — is absurd. And his insistence on calling the coronavirus “the Chinese virus” is divisive, playing to his most xenophobic supporters. It also feeds into the conspiracy theory that China purposely created a worldwide pandemic — a theory that would need much more evidence before a rational person could consider it credible.
“Coronavirus” is quite good enough. We can all agree on what it means.
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper’s response to the coronavirus has been urgent and reassuring. His executive order on Saturday to close schools and prohibit mass gatherings was timely and decisive, with much of the state already anticipating such measures. His efforts this week to ease restrictions on unemployment benefits anticipated, rather than followed, the crisis bearing down on the state.
Closer to home, Guilford County saw its first reported case of infection this week. Greensboro officials announced on Tuesday a coordinated strategy to safeguard residents by closing libraries and recreation centers; managing police and fire department staffing to meet new demands; and suspending cutoffs of water service for nonpayment, among other measures. The city also is considering ways to help affected businesses.
There’s still much to be considered and addressed: vulnerable populations in places as disparate as nursing homes and prisons, low-wage workers who may bear the brunt of the virus’s heavy economic fallout.
Our attention to the coronavirus and its effects on health and the economy has superseded other critical issues, such as the drawdown of troops in Afghanistan, climate change and the November election. They still need close attention.
Nor can we forget the need for “self-care” — to ensure that we’re resilient and durable.
We’re juggling a lot in a world that’s not short on challenges. Let’s help each other carry the load.
