And then there was one.
In an emotional speech from the floor on Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican and former presidential nominee, stunned his party (and quite possibly, the world) by standing up to Donald J. Trump.
Saying “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights,” Romney voted “guilty” on one of two articles of impeachment — that the president had abused his power. Not a single other Republican voted to convict.
On a day when few surprises were expected, Romney had delivered one. Never before had a senator voted to remove a president of his own party. And in an era in which it appears to be GOP doctrine to pledge total and unquestioning allegiance to the president, Romney dared to say no.
“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a ‘high crime and misdemeanor.’ Yes, he did,” Romney said. “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”
Romney’s vote made no difference in the final result. As long expected, Trump was acquitted on both articles of impeachment in the Republican-controlled Senate. But its symbolism was profound.
By contrast, North Carolina’s two senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, found comfort and cover among the sheep, voting in lockstep with their party to support Trump on both counts. No surprise there. Each had long since gone along with the GOP herd in rationalizing and dissembling why Trump’s egregious behavior didn’t, at the very least, merit a serious trial. Both also joined the Republican majority in voting against testimony from additional witnesses. Tillis had long ago gotten his mind right for Trump because he feared doing otherwise would doom his reelection chances. But Burr, who does not plan to run again, was the far greater disappointment.
How absurd and brazen did the charade on Capitol Hill become? First, Republicans complained that there was insufficient evidence to convict Trump. Then they said that even if there was such evidence, no witness had directly heard the president say he intended to withhold aid to Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. That is, until leaked manuscripts of a forthcoming book from former National Security Adviser John Bolton alleged that Trump had ordered Bolton to help pressure Ukraine. Even so, Republican senators refused to call Bolton as a witness. Or anyone else.
Not that it would have mattered. Many Republicans, like Burr, announced that even if Trump had done all he was accused of, it didn’t merit his removal. But what could be more serious than a president attempting to extort a favor from a foreign government to find dirt on his potential opponent in a U.S. election?
Republican sycophants also argued that a president shouldn’t be impeached so close to an election. (So we should give carte blanche to presidents to break the law during election years?)
Though Republicans and Democrats took oaths as impartial jurors, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had announced he was coordinating the impeachment trial with the White House. When asked after the vote Wednesday whether the president had done anything inappropriate, McConnell wouldn’t answer. Now it’s up to the people to stand up against this affront to open and honest government with their own verdict in November.
As for flimsy rationalizations from the likes of Susan Collins (R-Maine) that Trump somehow has learned a lesson — don’t count on it. Gracelessly, the president called Romney “a Democrat secret asset” and called for him to be expelled from the party. He also took the stage at the National Prayer Breakfast to lob thinly veiled attacks on Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As usual, the rest of the GOP meekly sat by.
So long as the economy is humming and Trump’s appointing conservative judges, he can do what he wants.
