Even as the Trump administration beats a disturbing retreat on environmental protections, tap water across the United States is contaminated to a much higher degree than previously known, contends a new report from the Environmental Working Group.
“Forever chemicals,” also known as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are resistant to breaking down and may affect hundreds of millions of Americans. Some of the chemicals classified as PFAS may cause cancer, liver damage, low birth weight and other health problems.
“It’s nearly impossible to avoid contaminated drinking water from these chemicals,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist at EWG and co-author of the report.
The group took tap water samples from 44 places in 31 states, including Miami, Philadelphia, New Orleans and New York suburbs. And the highest rate of contamination was found ... in Brunswick County on the North Carolina coast. Water tested from there contained 185.9 parts per trillion, far above the EPA’s current recommended limit of 70 ppt. Only one location, in Mississippi, had no traceable amounts of the chemicals.
Closer to home, PFAS and a related chemical have spiked periodically in drinking water samples in Greensboro. The contamination has been traced to an active ingredient in firefighting foams.
Some critics dispute EWG’s findings and say it has an activist agenda. Still, it raises a valid concern. PFAS and its man-made chemical cousins have long been used in a wide range of consumer products, including nonstick cookware, water-repellent fabrics and grease-resistant paper products. The EPA has known about the contamination for 19 years, Reuters reported. In 2018, the White House and the EPA tried to suppress a draft report from an office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that said the risk level for exposure to the chemicals should be up to 10 times lower than the EPA’s threshold.
Coincidentally, when the U.S. House recently passed the PFAS Action Act, requiring the EPA to designate all PFAS as hazardous substances within a year, Mark Walker of Greensboro didn’t vote. Reps. Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd voted no.
From 1950 through the 1980s, tainted tap water at Camp Lejeune led to birth defects and childhood cancers among the families of Marines stationed there, affecting at least 100 children. Untold others who served at the base, or who lived there while a family member served, may have incurred other ailments related to the presence of chemicals in the tap water. That should never be allowed to happen again.
Meanwhile, the EPA has rolled back limits on pollution in wetlands and smaller waterways that were introduced less than five years ago. In a draft letter posted online in December, the 41-member EPA Science Advisory Board, composed mostly of Trump appointees, argued that the change “decreases protection for our Nation’s waters and does not support the objective of restoring and maintaining ‘the chemical, physical and biological integrity’ of these waters.”
As for PFAS, at some point the EPA needs to establish a firm limit, not just recommendations. State officials, as well as our senators and representatives, should confront this problem with the urgency it deserves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.