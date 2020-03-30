The North Carolina legislature has been taking steps — meeting remotely by videoconference — to consider how to help those who are suffering because of the coronavirus and its financial consequences. State lawmakers’ contributions are welcome — and necessary — in addition to local, federal and volunteer efforts. We need all hands on deck. Now.
In addition to providing resources for local health care providers, and funds to assist the election cycle in November, legislators need to address the more than 210,475 claims that have been filed for unemployment benefits since March 16. More than 88% of the applicants say their job losses or wage reductions were related to the coronavirus.
Among worthwhile ideas being discussed, Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, has suggested allowing employers to file claims on behalf of all of their employees, which would dramatically reduce the flood of applications.
Fortunately, the state is in good shape to help. In a recent news release, State Treasurer Dale Folwell (who, incidentally, has himself been diagnosed with coronavirus) cited the state’s $1.2 billion Rainy Day Fund, $2 billion in cash reserves and an Unemployment Trust Fund with a balance of nearly $4 billion. Well, it’s raining.
During the 2008 recession, the attitude of some legislators toward unemployment benefits at the time drifted into the onerous, even punitive. Some took to describing people who were unemployed as lazy — even when there were no jobs to be had. Legislators culled weeks off the standard unemployment benefits and imposed harsh restrictions that made them difficult to acquire.
We didn’t need that kind of judgmental thinking then and we certainly can do without it today.
The unemployment that accompanies the current crisis has nothing to do with an unwillingness to work. The benefits passed now should be accessible to all who need them.
This also would be a good time to conveniently forget all of the flimsy excuses for not passing Medicaid expansion.
Mostly we want legislators to remember that the reserves they have now, especially the Rainy Day Fund, came from the taxpaying citizens of North Carolina for a time such as this — and largely from working people. Taxes on goods and services used by low-wage and middle-class families were raised even while taxes on higher earners and corporations were being reduced. Support should go directly to working people, not to CEOs and large business owners who already have buffers against economic hardship.
Many of our state’s residents live from paycheck to paycheck — and some haven’t had one of those in a while. The restaurant and hospitality industries in particular are in dire straits, sidelined by the need to practice social distancing. Gig-economy, part-time and freelance workers usually have no unemployment benefits to fall back on. But they still have to eat and pay rent.
The state’s contribution should be distributed wisely, but with a sense of urgency as well. If legislators, in retrospect, are too generous, we’ll forgive them.
Yet to be determined is how the legislature will vote on measures; current law calls for their physical presence in the Legislative Building, which is not advisable. But we’re confident they’ll find a way to move forward. Sooner rather than later.
