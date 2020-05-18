Things are not looking so good these days for Sen. Richard Burr.
Last Wednesday, the FBI seized Burr’s cellphone as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into whether he and his wife, Brooke, sold stocks worth about $1 million using insider information he gained during congressional briefings about the coronavirus in January.
Burr says his stock sales were solely guided by public media reports about the deadly virus. He requested a Senate Ethics Committee review of his conduct. But critics have noted that his stock strategy changed for the sales in question.
Burr’s brother-in-law also sold stocks valued at between $97,006 and $280,000 on the same day Burr sold his. None of the stocks overlapped; just the timing, which seems suspicious.
The seizing of Burr’s cellphone is significant.
“This is not something the FBI or DOJ does lightly,” Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, tweeted Wednesday night.
“It requires layers of review, the blessing of a judge, and consideration of severe reputational harm to a sitting US Senator.”
On Thursday, Burr stepped down from his chairmanship of the high-profile Intelligence Committee while he is under investigation. Considering that the committee has oversight responsibilities for the organization that is doing the investigating, it was the right move.
Aside from the criminal allegations, Burr has been criticized for giving a speech to a private group on Feb. 27 in which he warned that the coronavirus would have a “dire effect” on the economy and population — even as he had been giving a rosier assessment to the general public, including in an opinion column for Fox News.
Downplaying the seriousness of a deadly pandemic when he knew better was dishonest — and dangerous.
“I don’t believe he did anything criminally wrong, maybe used poor judgment, I guess,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.) said following the initial allegations.
“The bottom line is, let’s just see how this turns out. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Richard Burr.”
But other Republicans feel differently, including Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who slammed Burr for “screwing all Americans by falsely reassuring us … while he dumped his stock portfolio early.”
Burr, a resident of Winston-Salem and a graduate of Wake Forest University, had been well-liked by Republicans and Democrats alike.
We’ve seen no signs of crass celebration over his misfortune. But thinking that Burr lied to his constituents and used his insider knowledge for monetary gain has left many feeling betrayed and angry.
This being 2020, some are claiming a conspiracy — they say that Burr is being targeted by President Trump’s weaponized DOJ because his Intelligence Committee has stood firm that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump — an assessment that Trump allies like Gaetz would certainly like to undermine. Even in today’s dysfunctional political climate, that seems unlikely.
Wherever all of this leads, Burr’s legacy already is an early casualty.
Even if the FBI’s investigation produces no criminal charges, his reputation is likely damaged beyond repair.
And Burr has only himself to blame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.