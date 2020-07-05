I can see clearly now the rain is gone
I can see all obstacles in my way
Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind
It’s gonna be a bright (bright)
Bright (bright) sunshiny day
— Jimmy Cliff
In 2020, we’ve already weathered a global pandemic, an uncertain economy, deep political divisions, racial unrest, and for good measure, an intercontinental dust storm. And the year is barely halfway over.
Back in December, which now seems like 100 years ago, we predicted a year of unprecedented progress in Greensboro: explosive growth downtown. A new performing arts center. A nearly completed Urban Loop that will reshape commercial and residential growth.
Greensboro should seize the moment and move aggressively to take fullest advantage of all that momentum. We even suggested an obvious branding of this great awakening: “2020 Vision.”
Then came the coronavirus. Businesses closed. City tax revenues plummeted. All that momentum shuddered to a halt. And from growth we reset our sights on survival, and on clawing our way back to some sense of normality.
But what was normal before wasn’t necessarily right. A crisis questions your priorities. It exposes your weaknesses. It makes you reassess. It also changes how and what we see:
The killing of George Floyd forced an overdue reckoning on policing. There’s an urgency that wasn’t there before. The City Council is considering a list of proposals pushed by national campaign to reform policing. That said, Mayor Nancy Vaughan did say last week that the list of suggested reforms called #8CANTWAIT … will have to wait a little longer. She said she wants time to meet with groups that have pressed for the changes. But she shouldn’t wait too long.
The digital divide became more than a term. When the virus forced instruction online, our colleges and K-12 schools suddenly saw it and felt it, when students who lacked online access fell through cyber cracks.
We saw the tatters in our health care system. We especially saw the folly of not expanding Medicaid in North Carolina. And still we haven’t expanded it.
The COVID-19 crisis has imposed major stresses on higher education, especially private colleges. Citing the pandemic as a factor, Guilford College President Jane Fernandes announced she would step down next summer, a year before her contract expires. Fernandes also said she felt her departure would allow her successor “to envision and implement the structural adjustments in higher education that undoubtedly will follow this crisis.” The college announced Thursday that it was eliminating 50 positions.
Necessity is forcing our hand: Arts groups have found new ways to connect to audiences virtually. A reckoning on Confederate monuments, an issue that never goes away but also never seems to get resolved, is happening as we write. The machinery for voting is changing, we hope, for the better.
Make no mistake. This daunting confluence of crises and conflicts is neither something we expected nor wanted. But it’s where we are. And it presents a chance to recalibrate and even reinvent.
It’s forcing us to fix things we should have been fixed long ago. And it is opening our eyes.
