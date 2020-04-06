Just as warm breezes and sunny skies had arrived for the weekend, city crews in Greensboro were zip-tying swing sets and basketball nets.
They had been directed to do so because too many of us were not taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously enough.
Despite mounting infection and death tolls locally and nationally, some scofflaws were still gathering in groups of more than 10 to play hoops and volleyball, among other risky business.
So, if we won’t stop engaging in such reckless behavior on our own, we’re being made to stop, at least in this case.
The city’s parks and playgrounds are officially closed.
There’s been other unflattering evidence about Guilford County’s commitment to the greater good. Or lack thereof.
A New York Times analysis of travel distance found that Guilford had the fourth-highest travel distance in the nation on March 26 among counties with populations of 500,000 or more. This meant we were not staying put.
Another study, based on cellphone data, gave Guilford a D- in its adherence to the governor’s shelter-in-place order — as did North Carolina as a whole.
Please understand, this isn’t intended as a holier-than-thou wag of the finger. We know this is hard. But to deny this virus new victims, we’re forced to deny human nature: to hug; to shake hands; to be in the same physical space as our friends and co-workers; to find strength and comfort in numbers; to play pickup hoops in a city park on a sunny day.
To do what we now have to do goes against our instincts and our feelings. But we have to do it all the same. The grim numbers make that clear.
According to projections from scientists at Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill, COVID-19 could infect as many as 750,000 North Carolinians by the end of May if social distancing policies are not extended beyond April. The same model predicts 250,000 infections if the policies remain in place — and we follow them.
As of this writing, Guilford County had reported four deaths among a total of 43 in the state as infections in North Carolina approached 2,900.
What is even more concerning is what we can’t see … or feel. This disease is both passive and aggressive in its cruelty. If you show no symptoms, you still may be infected and you still could pass the virus to someone who is more vulnerable. Some people fail to get that. Or refuse to. Gov. Roy Cooper pleaded — again — with residents to give this threat the respect it deserves as the weekend was about to begin.
“I know it’s tempting to want to get away from all this and gather with friends and extended family, especially when Friday means the end of the week,” he said Friday. “Don’t.”
Meanwhile, acting on a tip from the community, Charlotte police cited the first businesses to violate the local and state stay-at-home directives. A Hillsborough man faces arrest after holding a Sunday block party. As is the approach in Greensboro, police there aren’t stopping cars or aggressively scouting for violations. But they will enforce the law.
It shouldn’t have to come to that. Let’s make certain that it doesn’t. So, as the tedium of social distancing mounts, it’s understandable to want to flock to a park or a playground. But there are other ways to get exercise and fresh air: yard work, jogs, walks — all at a safe distance from others, of course.
Please, as much as you can: Stay put to stay safer.
