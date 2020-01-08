Nary a note has been sung or played.
Not one line has been recited.
Not one patron has strolled into the plush, state-of-the-art auditorium and settled into one of its 3,023 seats.
They haven’t even finished building the thing. So, it’s far too early to declare the city’s new downtown performing arts center a hit, isn’t it? Of course it is. But rarely a day seems to pass in recent weeks without some new act being booked or some new donation being made or some new amenity being announced for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which opens in March.
So it was on Monday, when Kontoor Brands and Brady Services announced a combined $1.15 million gift to the facility, which is jointly financed by the city and private donors. A $750,000 sponsorship from the Greensboro-based international jeans maker, Kontoor, and $400,000 from Brady Services, a heating and air conditioning company also with deep local roots, will be used to create third-floor hospitality suites.
The spaces “will play an important role in ensuring the annual financial success of the Tanger Center, and will define the Tanger Center for its uniqueness among other state-of-the-art performing arts centers in the country,” said Greensboro Coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown, who will manage the facility and is overseeing its construction. Translation: They will make money.
In tandem with a third-floor ballroom already sponsored by the Koury Corp., the spaces will host receptions and special events. The Kontoor suite, formally named the Lee & Wrangler Lounge, will open to an outdoor terrace. The Brady Services Suite offers prime views of downtown.
As for public support, the venue has sold 15,840 season seat memberships for its 2020-21 Broadway series. That compares to the 5,600 such subscriptions the Durham Performing Arts Center sold for its initial season. In 2018, DPAC sold out 130 events and won the Theater of the Year award from the International Entertainment Buyers Association. So, to compare favorably to it is no small accomplishment.
To be sure, what we’re seeing take shape at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place didn’t come easily. Time was when it seemed that all we’d ever see on the site was a chain-link fence and piles of dirt.
There were politics and frayed nerves and a lot of moving parts. There were complaints from this newspaper that the initiative wasn’t always as transparent as it should have been. And as recently as Tuesday night, a City Council member, Sharon Hightower, voiced valid concerns that the project has fallen short of goals in its share of minority contractors.
Part of the challenge of the massive public-private partnership was that this community had never done this before.
Never raised more than $42 million in private funds for a single cause (thanks to a stellar effort by chief fundraiser Kathy Manning). Never rallied community support on this scale, from the grass roots up. Never attempted to balance the private side of a project with its public side, which demands public disclosure.
But all of the fits and starts have been worth it. The arts center should be a place for everyone. As a healthy precedent, consider another rousing success story, also managed by Brown and his staff, that had a similarly bumpy beginning: the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Just last week, the YMCA of the USA announced that it will hold its National Short Course Swimming Championship here in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and its National Long Course Swimming Championship in Greensboro in 2020 and 2021 — events expected to pump more than $20 million into the local economy.
So maybe it’s not too soon for the Tanger team to take a bow. Even before the opening curtain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.