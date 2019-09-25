With the current police chief in Greensboro, Wayne Scott, set to retire on Jan. 31, the search for his successor has begun.
It’s a hard, often thankless job, as unpredictable as human nature.
Our police have to deal with nearly all of society’s problems. So the man or woman who succeeds Scott will need to be tough and empathetic, firm and compassionate, part cop and sociologist, with the skills to relate to the public and to satisfy the sometimes conflicting whims of the City Council.
Whoever follows in Scott’s footsteps will walk into a thicket of ongoing challenges — among them an alarming spate of homicides; recruitment and retention struggles; and lingering issues with trust and transparency, especially where the African American community is concerned.
So a lot is at stake here. It will be important to choose wisely and carefully.
The process for selection appears to be open and thorough. A series of community meetings is seeking public feedback on what citizens want in a new chief. The first was held Monday afternoon at the Vance Chavis Branch of the Greensboro Public Library, followed by an evening session at the Main Library.
Only eight people showed for the noon forum, but it seemed to make up in quality what it may have lacked in quantity. The prevailing theme was a familiar one: the need for police to build trust in the neighborhoods they serve, which everyone seems to agree is important but is still largely missing.
“Talk is cheap and we’ve heard it over and over and over again over the years,” one of the attendees, Greensboro native Luther Falls Jr., said.
Small wonder, the attendees said, that many of the homicides remain unsolved.
Nearly two weeks ago, the City Council had held a special meeting across the street from the Chavis library at the Windsor Community Center. Emotionally raw and often tearful, that meeting dealt with the 30 homicides in the city thus far this year.
Among additional questions we’d like for candidates to address:
Where do you stand on public access to police body camera and dashcam video?
What strategies would you use to hire the best candidates, given the limited pool of applicants?
How have you managed a crisis in your current job?
How would you increase morale among officers and other staff members?
A consulting firm hired to conduct the search process, Developmental Associates, will use the feedback from the meetings and an online survey to help establish a job description for the new chief. Once the field of candidates has been narrowed to three the community will have the opportunity to meet the finalists.
That’s as it should be. Too many searches for public officials are kept secret until the final selection on the premise that candidates don’t want their current employers to know that they’re looking.
Well, if they do, they needn’t apply here. The public’s input trumps their concerns for privacy. We only wish other searches (for UNC chancellors, for instance) were as open.
One question that will arise is whether the new chief should come from within the ranks or outside. Scott was promoted from inside the department. His predecessor, Ken Miller, was hired from Charlotte.
Sometimes there’s an obvious need for fresh eyes and ideas. That seemed clear when Miller came aboard. There may be a case for that again now. As for the rest of us, now’s our chance to have a say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.