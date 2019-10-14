Shut up and sit down.
That’s not exactly the intent of a new public comment policy proffered by Mayor Nancy Vaughan. But that’s the message it sends.
The new policy, which takes effect on Nov. 4, forbids speakers from the floor from criticizing city employees by name, commenting on issues that are being litigated and making comments that “are intended to incite unlawful behavior within this room or outside of this room.” Aside from probably being unlawful, the new rules almost certainly will not accomplish the intended effect. More than likely, they will create even more pent-up anger and frustration. As a veteran city leader and one-time neighborhood activist, the mayor should know that.
Of course, this is hardly the first attempt to tame public voices. One of Vaughan’s predecessors moved public comments to the very end of the agenda, which often forced weary speakers to wait for hours to address a near-empty room.
The mayor cites concerns for safety and for city employees whose names may surface in comments. “I have noticed that we’ve had one speaker in particular whose language has gotten more inflammatory about taking to the street and bearing arms,” Vaughan told the News & Record’s Richard Barron. “That just isn’t appropriate given today’s society.”
But much of the behavior is neither new nor surprising. Over the years there have been allegations from the floor of corruption; personal attacks on a former mayor that mentioned by name members of his family; and a former high-ranking city police officer whose comments were so lewd that council broadcasts began to include an explicit-language advisory.
Several months ago, the current council decided to widen the berth for public feedback by designating the first meeting of each month as an open forum for public comments. But the mayor’s new rules, which surprised even fellow council members when she announced them on Oct. 2, contradict the spirit of that move.
Could some speakers behave more responsibly? Absolutely. And they should. When speakers do overstep their bounds, they often hurt their own causes by alienating the broader community. But there are other ways to handle overbearing speakers short of telling them which words they can and cannot use.
Legally, speakers from the floor “can say what they want to say,” Frayda S. Bluestein, a professor of public law and government at the UNC-CH School of Government, told the News & Record. As for a ban on discussing matters that are being litigated, “Even if it’s not something accurate, there’s nothing in the law that allows the city to say you can’t talk about something that happens to be being litigated,” Bluestein said.
Then there’s the question of enforcement. Under the new rules, the mayor would decide when speakers are out of order. But the guidelines are open to interpretation. For instance, what, exactly, is speech that is intended to “incite unlawful behavior”?
Council member Justin Outling, who once became so put out with the tenor of comments at a meeting that he left the dais to watch from an office, may have said it best: “It’s a public forum. If you don’t have an independent platform to share your views more broadly this is your opportunity.
“I think that they should be allowed to say their piece.”
