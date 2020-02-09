Last week’s Iowa caucuses, the first major primary election event for the Democratic presidential candidates, came off like a well-oiled machine, if by “well-oiled machine” we mean a dumpster fire fueled by an oil spill to illuminate a fight between a wolverine and a honey badger.
Though the results from the voting were expected Monday night, they weren’t complete until Wednesday evening. Or so we thought. By Thursday, Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez was calling for a complete recanvass.
The problem? A brand-new, untested phone app that didn’t work. It was supposed to relay results from more than 1,600 caucuses throughout the state to a central point to be tallied, but a flaw caused hours-long delays in data transmission.
The Department of Homeland Security had offered to test the new app for cybersecurity flaws and vulnerabilities, according to acting DHS head Chad Wolf, but the state party didn’t take him up on it. Wolf admitted that his organization’s check would likely not have uncovered the performance issue, but who knows?
To make matters even worse, state party officials intended to report three sets of results: the initial vote totals, the final vote totals (after supporters of candidates who failed to reach 15% in each caucus were reallocated) and the winners of delegates to the state convention, which is the “real” result.
To which we say, “Huh?” Is that level of complexity truly necessary?
Brad Parscale, the manager for President Trump’s reelection campaign, called the mess “the sloppiest train wreck in history” — though we have it on good authority that actual train wrecks are much sloppier. Still, imagine being lectured about organization by someone who works for Trump, who hires and fires “only the best people” on a weekly basis. That’s got to hurt.
And since this is 2020, the delay opened the door for goofy conspiracy theories, including one floated by the president’s son: “Yeah, rigging the primary worked wonders for the Democrats last time,” Donald Trump Jr. chortled on Twitter before speeding off to his Flat Earth Society meeting.
For the record, there’s no evidence that any kind of cheating occurred — we should never attribute to malice what can easily be explained by incompetence — but the incident has led to a lot of legitimate questions about whether the Iowa caucuses should even still be the first in the nation — so prominent and so influential, with the potential to end candidacies that might do well elsewhere.
Of course, the caucuses has their defenders. “Iowa’s unique role encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires,” Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a joint statement Tuesday morning. OK, boomers.
It also generates millions of dollars in commerce. It’s not going anywhere without a fight. But is lily-white, agricultural, Protestant Iowa really the best bellwether — especially for a party that champions diversity? North Carolina wouldn’t be a bad alternative. We’re just sayin’.
Meanwhile, the candidates have moved on to New Hampshire for its Tuesday primary. Good luck to the candidates — and the organizers. They may need it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.