Gathering at church is not essential for worship. As the deadly new coronavirus spreads across the United States, gathering in groups at church is dangerous, foolhardy and selfish.
The debate over whether churches should be exempt from stay-at-home regulations focused on Florida early this week. The pastor of a megachurch in Tampa made headlines when he was arrested for holding two crowded services Sunday in defiance of local emergency restrictions on large public gatherings. Two days later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis belatedly issued a statewide stay-at-home order but listed places of worship as exempt because they are essential.
DeSantis’ order sparked a heated debate about religious freedom. Do tougher local rules apply? Do churches have to follow other guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 people? Can the government ban church services?
Surely the First Amendment doesn’t guarantee churches the right to spread a deadly pandemic.
Florida is hardly the only state where the desire for public worship services has collided with the serious need for social distancing. Governors in several other states, including North Carolina, have included places of worship on the list of essential businesses and services that can stay open. Guidelines issued by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office clearly say that even though churches can be open, and people can travel to them, gatherings should have no more than 10 people. The burden is on churches to act responsibly.
With Palm Sunday, Passover and Easter coming soon, it’s tempting for some clergy and congregations to overlook the 10-person limit. They should not.
It’s too easy to find accounts of religious services that spread the new coronavirus, sometimes with deadly results. Late in February, before most Americans had any idea of the dangers, about 200 people — including some from out of town — attended a funeral in a rural Georgia county. By this week, the virus had killed 24 people in that county, far more than in any urban county in that state.
In Washington state, a church choir director an hour north of Seattle decided to go ahead with weekly practice on March 10. COVID-19 was more in the news by then, but there had been no cases in that area. About 60 people came. None seemed sick. Now 28 have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Two have died. Across the U.S., some churches have flouted warnings and restrictions to hold services, sometimes with hundreds of people gathered.
Fortunately, in North Carolina, many churches and denominations had already canceled services before Cooper’s stay-at-home order. Many are being creative as they figure out ways to offer services from empty churches through radio, Facebook Live, Zoom, YouTube or online in other ways. They are devising ways to safely stay connected, offer help where needed, share prayer requests, and help parishioners support one another and their neighbors.
Anyone who defies the warnings to gather at a church is risking the health of people across the community, beyond the church’s walls. Certainly it doesn’t seem like something a loving deity would want.
Responsible pastors are reminding their flocks that the essence of a church is not the building, and that when people who don’t yet seem sick are spreading a deadly pandemic, gathering for a church service is reckless.
Many people find it uplifting to gather to enrich spiritual lives and do good works, but it’s not necessary. Not even for Easter.
