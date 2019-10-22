The president’s sudden reversal, by tweet, of his decision to hold next year’s Group of Seven summit at one of his golf resorts was the right choice.
Not that he was particularly contrite about it. As is his custom, Donald Trump blamed somebody else.
“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, or hosting the G-7 Leaders,” the president tweeted late Saturday night.
But then, at least as he saw it, some very bad people derailed his patriotic intentions with unfair criticism.
“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility,” Trump posted, “we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”
The sheer nerve of such a naked attempt to reap profit from the presidency was surprising, even for Trump, especially now. The impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House is gathering steam. It was further fueled by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s admission in front of news cameras, not long after he announced the Doral decision, that, yes, Trump did freeze nearly $400 million in aid partly to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. “Get over it,” Mulvaney said in comments he later tried to walk back.
Trump blames Democrats and the media for the Doral about-face, but members of his own party also questioned the idea.
“He had no choice,” former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey told ABC News’ “This Week.” “And it’s a good move to get out of it and get it out of the papers and off the news.”
Added U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma: “I think there was a lot of concern. I’m not sure people questioned the legality of it, but it was clearly an unforced political error.”
Mulvaney had said, with a straight face, that the decision was reached after a nationwide search that concluded the Doral resort was far and away the best possible place for this meeting of world leaders. That’s even though it’s well-known that the Doral recently has been struggling financially and has a history of health code violations. Also, such summits are usually held at more remote locations, for security reasons.
Trump already has been questioned for using the presidency to steer business to his business ventures. Unlike other presidents, he refused to put his business holdings in a blind trust. Then he proceeded to host world leaders at his properties and send administration officials out of their way to stay at Trump resorts when overseas. Foreign and domestic business and political leaders who want to curry favor stream into the Trump D.C. Hotel.
Outraged critics rightly point out that Trump is violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which says U.S. leaders cannot benefit from business or gifts from foreign leaders without congressional approval. But Trump does what he wants because, so far, he has gotten away with it.
In light of everything else, awarding the G-7 to his Doral property would have been his most outrageous affront along these lines yet.
At least a few in his own party had the gumption to call him out on this one.
