A widely respected judge in Guilford County, known for his deep local roots and his dedication to worthy causes, died last summer of an opioid overdose.
That came as a shock to many when the autopsy report was released last week. But should it have?
That this could happen to someone like Thomas Jarrell only serves as a grim reminder that this could happen to anyone. And that drug addiction is an illness to be treated, not a moral blemish. The stunning news should make us rethink our perceptions and attitudes about drug abuse, particularly the tragic swath opioid abuse has cut through North Carolina and across the nation. Now, regrettably, that swath includes in its wake Tom Jarrell.
Jarrell, 56, who was at the time chief District Court judge in Guilford County, died in August from an overdose of fentanyl and heroin, the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in an autopsy released on Oct. 17. And, if we’re being honest, the picture of an overdose victim that most of us conjure in our minds was not a former assistant district attorney, a former president of the N.C. Association of District Court Judges, a member of the N.C. Governors Crime Commission and creator of North Carolina’s first DWI Traffic Court to decrease the backlog of DWI cases in Guilford County.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 130 Americans lose their lives daily due to opioid overdoses. As for who is susceptible and why, the MorePowerfulNC campaign, which seeks to raise as awareness about opioid addiction in North Carolina, lists among common misconceptions that “addiction is a moral failure” and that “people with addiction are easy to identify.”
Jarrell’s death not only robs Guilford County of a well-regarded leader in his prime, but it also cast a light, again, on the seriousness of this problem. Between 1999 and 2017, more than 13,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to unintentional opioid overdoses. The data are still being compiled for 2018, but the final numbers are projected to reach 1,785.
Closer to home, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that Guilford and Forsyth counties saw increases in opioid-related deaths in 2018 while the state saw an overall decrease. In Guilford County, deaths ticked up from 99 in 2017 to 102 in 2018. At the same time, deaths decreased in Durham, Mecklenburg and Wake counties, and statewide they fell by 5%.
What can we do about that? A lot:
Continue to encourage doctors to seek alternatives to opioids to address chronic pain.
Increase access to treatment and recovery services.
Hold drug companies accountable for promoting their painkillers with little consideration to the risk of addiction. Four drug companies agreed Monday to a $260 million settlement with two counties in Ohio. Greensboro and Guilford County are among more than 2,000 local governments nationwide that have filed lawsuits against prescription opioid makers and distributors.
Expand Medicaid, which remains frozen in a state budget stalemate, would help increase access to treatment. But Republicans in the legislature so far remain entrenched against it.
This state has made some inroads on opioid addiction, which means fewer people are dying. If only someone would address the addiction in Raleigh to partisan politics.
