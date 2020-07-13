As COVID-19 cases surge nationally and locally, Superintendent Sharon Contreras will share proposals today on how to reopen Guilford County schools safely in the midst of a pandemic.
To say this won’t be easy is an understatement. The way forward is a maze and a puzzle wrapped in a dilemma.
Gov. Roy Cooper has said he will announce state guidelines for reopening this week. But he already has provided a preliminary framework of options: minimal distancing, moderate distancing and distance learning only.
So, for now, Contreras and her staff have used that rough sketch, and plans other school systems are considering, to help craft a strategy for Guilford. Among the biggest obstacles is how to balance available space in facilities that vary wildly in age, size and condition with the need for social distancing, which allows only 50% capacity to prevent the spread of infection. Students may have to attend classes in “rotations” to make that practical. Also, plans may vary depending on grade level. For instance, Forsyth County is considering as one option different approaches for different grade levels.
Then there’s an even harder question: If classes are made smaller, that means more classes. Who’ll teach those additional classes?
Contreras rightly also hopes for a plan that won’t have to be significantly changed. “We don’t want parents to have to go back two or three times trying to switch their child care plans,” she said last week.
So, the last thing this issue needs is more complications.
But it has one, from Donald Trump, who says he wants schools to reopen “quickly, beautifully, in the fall,” the president said on July 7.
Or lose federal funding.
When pressed on the reopening edict by Fox News’ Chris Wallace Sunday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos cited experts who prefer in-person instruction over online teaching.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has said in a written statement that it “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school. The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.”
What DeVos didn’t mention was what else AAP has said.
For instance, it opposes using withholding of funds as a cudgel against school districts that fail to meet Trump’s deadline. The AAP also on Friday co-signed a statement with the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and the School Superintendents Association to express their disagreement with Trump’s pressuring tactics.
“Withholding funding from schools that do not open in person fulltime would be a misguided approach,” the joint statement said, “putting already financially strapped schools in an impossible position that would threaten the health of students and teachers.”
There are other holes in the administration’s argument. DeVos pointed to Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden as having successfully reopened schools. But Wallace correctly noted that all of those countries had significantly lower infection rates than the U.S.
“Is it really fair, is it reasonable to compare the situation in countries that have 20 new cases in a day with a country that has 68,000 new cases in a day?” Wallace asked.
The fact is, who doesn’t want schools to reopen? But it has to be done safely, when the time is right. Not because the president wants to make it so to boost his re-election chances. School reopening decisions also should be left to states and local communities. The timetables should be based on facts and medical science, not on politics and arbitrary edicts from Washington.
If it truly wants a successful reopening, the Trump administration could be a part of the solution. It could help provide proper resources, instead of issuing threats and intimidation based on half-baked reasoning and cherry-picked information.
