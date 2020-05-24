Greensboro hotelier and restaurateur Dennis Quaintance was busy directing traffic last week as he and workers rearranged tables and chairs in the Green Valley Grill in anticipation of another step forward on the long road back to normalcy in North Carolina.
It’s a baby step, to be sure. But an important one.
And a critical test of how carefully the public will treat its restored access to at least a few more of the services that had been placed on hold for weeks to keep COVID-19 in check.
It’s not time to declare victory and cast caution to the wind. “Mission (Not) Accomplished (Yet).”
Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s order to reopen might more accurately be called Phase Two Lite, pared back slightly from the original vision. Effective at 5 p.m. on Friday, the governor’s statewide stay-at-home directive ended. Restaurants once again could reopen their dining rooms for the first time since March 17, but at only 50% capacity, and only if they maintain social distancing between booths and tables. The state also suggested, but did not require, a maximum of six people per party and that workers wear face coverings.
To help local restaurants boost capacity and revenues, the City Council voted last week to allow restaurants that apply to expand dining areas onto sidewalks and in parking lots.
Allowed to reopen as well were barber shops and hair salons, provided that they also follow certain guidelines. But even as Cooper, a Democrat, faces mounting pressure from Republicans to do more, sooner, the governor has rightly preferred caution to impulsiveness. For now, gyms, bars, playgrounds, museums, movie theaters and other entertainment venues will remain closed.
Cooper has said all along that he would be guided by science and data — and, so far, he has done precisely that. He scaled back Phase Two reopenings, he said, because the numbers are better, but not as good as he had hoped. Both the number of people hospitalized and seen in hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms is decreasing. And, while the numbers who have tested positive for the virus has increased, health officials attribute that to more widespread testing. Yet, even as Phase Two was beginning, Guilford County was seeing a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Some restaurant owners understandably would like fewer reins and more customers. Some are struggling to survive in a business in which profit margins tend to be razor-thin even in the best of times. But customers will turn out only if they feel it’s safe to do so.
Then there’s the role we all can play in sustaining the steady return toward the world we used to know — or at least something like it. Please respect the rules and one another. Don’t take unnecessary chances. University of Pennsylvania researchers say the biggest risk for a resurgence hinges on whether the public continues to follow such precautions as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
For his part, Quaintance doesn’t plan a rush to reopen. The Green Valley Grill may not resume indoor dining until June. He wants to take more time to train staff on new safety and sanitation protocols.
“It takes a while to get all your ducks in a row,” Quaintance told the News & Record’s Carl Wilson. Easy does it.
