A striking woman with elegant bearing, Katie Dorsett always seemed to look at least a decade younger than her age.
So it was hard to believe that she was only two days shy of her 88th birthday when she died Monday.
But when you consider all she accomplished in her professional and political careers, it’s a wonder she got them all done in only eight decades.
Dorsett, who was born in a tiny town on the Mississippi delta, was the first Black member of a North Carolina governor’s Cabinet. And before that the first Black woman elected to the Greensboro City Council. And before that, a career educator at N.C. A&T, a mentor and a tireless community leader.
She also was a Guilford County commissioner and a state senator. When she won a seat on the City Council in 1983, she helped to pass an ordinance that created the city’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise program and pressed for more diversity on city boards and commissions.
For all of her successes, it’s worth noting that many of them followed setbacks, probably none more painful than the loss of one of her two children. After her son Warren Jr. died from sickle-cell anemia at age 25 in 1988, Dorsett founded the Triad Sickle-Cell Anemia Foundation, now called Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency.
The pattern continues: Her historic election to the City Council in 1983 didn’t come until after she had been defeated in a previous attempt. In fact, she had decided to run in the first place after trying — unsuccessfully — to stop a developer from building nearly 1,000 apartments almost literally in her backyard in northeast Greensboro. “I saw the people who made decisions about my neighborhood were not in my neighborhood,” she told the News & Record.
And she would have been a county commissioner much earlier if she hadn’t been turned away the first time she tried. After Zoe Barbee, the board’s first Black member, died in a car accident in 1974, Dorsett was recommended by the Democratic Party to fill the seat — and rejected by the board. Sixteen years later, she followed two terms on the City Council by winning a commissioners seat.
Among her other accomplishments, she sponsored legislation while in the state Senate to support the High Point Market and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Historic Site in Sedalia. She also supported smoking restrictions in public places when such a notion was not as widely accepted as it is now.
She carried herself with dignity, and always spoke her mind.
“If you want an honest opinion about something, whether you’re black or white, then you can go to Katie Dorsett,” County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said in a 1992 interview. “She can tell you no, she won’t do something, and at the same time tell you why, and you can go away feeling good rather than rejected.”
She said “no” quietly, but forcefully, when she joined local lawmakers Earl Jones and Alma Adams in sitting out the vote on a legislative resolution to honor the late U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms, who opposed civil and disability rights, as “a tireless advocate for the people of North Carolina ... .”
Impressed by Dorsett’s impact on the local level, Gov. Jim Hunt appointed her as secretary of the Department of Administration in 1992.
And when she left that job eight years later at the tender age of 68, we safely assumed it was the end of her political career. Little did we know. ...
