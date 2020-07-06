Even in the middle of summer — and the middle of a pandemic — we’ve got to plan for reopening schools in the fall. But as eager as North Carolinians are to return to some semblance of normality, care must be taken to get it right.
It’s also important for the plans to be flexible, in case conditions on the ground change.
There’s no indication that the novel coronavirus is going anywhere anytime soon.
The current projection is to start most schools on Aug. 17, although some districts could begin as early as Aug. 3. But Gov. Roy Cooper delayed making a decision last week, saying administration officials need time to have more conversations with education and public health officials before settling on a definite date.
“We are well aware that parents, teachers and students are so anxious to know about school in the fall,” Cooper said.
“We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure we get this right.
The governor added: “Let me be clear: My No. 1 opening priority is classroom doors. We want our schools open for in-person instruction in August. Classrooms are the best places for children to learn.”
We agree. Classrooms are the best settings.
While our teachers are capable, remote learning has distinct disadvantages — among them, that not all students have access to computers. Some who do still may lack the drive or discipline to keep up on their own. Teachers provide more than information — they provide motivation and inspiration.
Pressures and distractions in some home environments also may affect a student’s focus.
Then there are complications for teachers as well. Like students, some may lack internet access, depending on where they live.
Some teachers may be more skilled, experienced and comfortable with distance teaching than others. This particularly was a challenge during the last school year, when teachers were forced to shift to online instruction on the fly.
Republicans are supporting the Aug. 17 opening date, with state Sens. Deanna Ballard of Watauga County and Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County citing the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“After weighing what we know about children and the coronavirus, we really strongly advocate that the goal should be to have students physically present in the school,” AAP President Dr. Sara Goza told The Associated Press last week.
“Children learn more in school than just reading, writing and arithmetic,” Goza said, adding that long-term at-home learning can affect children’s social and emotional skills, diet, exercise, mental health support “and other things that just cannot be provided online.”
That’s all the more reason to get students back in schools — as long as it’s reasonably safe.
And it may well be.
“The emerging evidence is showing that children not only get COVID-19 less often, but if they do get it, they transmit it less. Those are encouraging signs there (could be) less risk in our schools,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said last week.
Nevertheless, she and Cooper haven’t ruled out starting school after Labor Day if the coronavirus is still surging.
Ultimately, everybody wants the same thing.
There’s no way to be absolutely 100% positive of the best date. Our leaders can only keep their ears to the ground and remain on top of the evidence — and be ready to pull back if need be.
Whenever the doors open again, there will be a new normal.
Students and teachers will have to use protective gear and maintain social distancing. That’s not going to be easy.
Teaching is tough enough in the best of times.
Under these conditions, educators deserve all the respect and support we can muster.
And the governor is right to want to reopen schools with as much forethought, care and input from health officials and educators as possible.
