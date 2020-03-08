As the sage philosophers John, Paul, George and Ringo once said, “Money can’t buy me love.”
It won’t buy you an election, either. It certainly didn’t on Super Tuesday.
After being savaged by the competition in 14 states, including North Carolina, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, parachuted out of the Democratic race for the presidency about as quickly as he had parachuted into it.
Despite spending half a billion in advertising alone (including $15 million in North Carolina), all Bloomberg had to show for it was a victory in American Samoa. In North Carolina, where a close race was expected, he finished a distant third, with only 13% of the vote.
Bloomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday, leaving a suddenly resurgent Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to fight for the Democratic nomination.
Listless, clueless and left for dead not long ago, Biden stormed to victory in the state with 43% of the vote, and won a total of 10 states to rally ahead of the Vermont senator. To be sure, Biden, the former vice president, can appear doddering at times and will say the strangest things (then again, so will the current president). But he is a known quantity in voters’ eyes. And a safe and, most important, electable alternative to Donald Trump.
Other things we learned during the primaries:
Greensboro attorney Kathy Manning won the Democratic primary in the newly un-gerrymandered 6th Congressional District more handily than predicted, and is heavily favored to win the general election in the now majority-Democratic district.
In a bigger surprise, Mark Robinson, a former factory worker and day care owner who lives in Greensboro, won the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor. Outright. Robinson beat a field that included former U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson. Robinson achieved national fame in 2018 with an impassioned speech before the City Council in which he opposed a suggestion that the city cancel a gun show in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.
Meanwhile, some voters were chagrined to discover that the candidates they chose during early voting (Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer) had ended their campaigns the day before the Election Day voting. It’s another argument for ranked-choice voting, in which voters could prioritize their preferences.
Also, congratulations to Forsyth County, where nearly 60% of voters passed a quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher salaries. In 2014, 57% of Guilford County voter defeated such an increase — for the fourth time in a row.
As for the nonissue of eligible Guilford County Schools students voting — and being given rides to the polls — it seemed to have quickly run its course. And rightly so. There was nothing to see there. Just some motivated youth setting a good example for the rest of us.
Finally, what began as the most diverse Democratic field in history comes down to two white males who are pushing 80. But the tenor of the times may have convinced some to vote for the candidate they felt they needed rather than the one they wanted.
Beating the current occupant of the White House trumped everything else.
