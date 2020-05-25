We’ve had a long weekend to get some idea of how Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan will work. But with so many moving parts, and many individual businesses involved, we won’t know anything for sure — including whether the return of commercial activity increases the transmission of COVID-19 — for weeks.
The bottom line: Businesses need our support. They are our friends and neighbors and an important part of our social and cultural fabric. They provide jobs and pay taxes. They perform valued services.
But this has to be a measured process. The spread of the virus needs to be kept in check. Business won’t resume fully unless enough people feel safe.
“During this Phase Two , we’ll have a number of weeks to look at the data, see where we are, look at all these trends and hopefully we can move into Phase Three,” the governor said last week.
It’s an understatement to say business owners have been under incredible amounts of stress, as have local residents — both those who have been out of work and those whose routines have been thrown out of kilter because of the shutdown. If nothing else, this phase may act as a pressure valve, allowing us all to move about more freely. We hope that local businesses will be able to ring their cash registers a little more often. They need the income.
In Phase Two, restaurants and hair salons will be limited to 50% capacity indoors and all restaurant patrons must sit 6 feet apart if they’re not sharing a table. People sitting at lunch counters or bars must also be 6 feet apart. Restaurants are also required to conduct daily symptom screening of employees and immediately send symptomatic workers home to isolate.
“This next phase can help us boost our economy, and that’s important,” Cooper said. “But we can only help our economy when people have confidence in their safety, which is why it is important to ease restrictions carefully.”
He’s right. Residents who are eager for businesses to open can help immensely by cooperating with the policies and procedures set before them, especially the commonsense safety measures with which we’re all familiar now: Maintaining social distancing, washing hands often and wearing masks.
But, while many restaurateurs have said the guidance document offered by the state is a good plan, some have decided to keep their dining rooms closed for now — and some will likely use more stringent practices than those recommended by the governor. That’s their prerogative, and we hope their customers will respect them, keeping in mind that if there’s an increase in coronavirus cases, Cooper is justified to order us back to Phase One.
We hope business owners will respect the state’s guidance as well. In defiance of the governor’s order and state health officials’ best advice, Ace Speedway in Alamance County allowed roughly 4,000 spectators for a Saturday night race, most of whom did not practice social distancing or wear masks.
Some saw that as an expression of “freedom,” but it jeopardizes not only those who attended but others they may come into contact with.
There’s no doubt that the governor, a Democrat, has had to deal with an incredible amount of pressure, both from Republican legislators and from members of his own party. He also knows that the emotional toll of the restrictions creates a unique hardship in itself. We’re all eager to return to normal life, whatever that is now.
But these are uncommon times that require from each of us a sense of responsibility not only for our own safety, but the well-being of others.
The more we work together, the sooner we can reach the other side of this crisis.
