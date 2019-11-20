Greensboro’s homelessness crisis is also a crisis of conscience.
It poses a moral dilemma with no clear-cut answers.
How do you balance compassion with the need to protect the rights and safety of business owners and other citizens?
And how do you address the myriad other problems that frequently intersect with homelessness: unemployment, mental illness, aggressive panhandling, drug addiction and a severe shortage of affordable housing, among others?
One of the best places to start is at the beginning: with a roof and a warm bed.
So, it was encouraging to hear a proposal to create “permanent supportive housing” in a building that the city would donate to the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro for that purpose.
Even better, that housing would be clustered with support services to help address other needs.
The apartments would be located a 25,000-square-foot building at Fourth and Maple Streets. The building, valued at $2 million, is now used as office space for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.
The building also could contain an office for a partnering agency in the initiative, the Salvation Army, where an on-site case manager could be stationed. There may be a health clinic as well, and other services.
The location, about a quarter-mile north of East Wendover Avenue, seems ideally suited for such a use. The apartments would be situated near other resources, including the Guilford County public health and social services departments, as well as city bus routes.
What isn’t near are residential areas, so resistance from neighbors should not be a problem.
And it is not downtown, where there has been some friction between business owners and the homeless, as well as complaints about aggressive panhandling.
To be sure, this is a delicate matter.
When in 2017, a former advocate for the homeless, Amy Murphy, suggested moving services for the homeless out of downtown to reduce what she contended was their negative impact on downtown business — and job growth — the reaction was fierce.
Many viewed Murphy, who was once known as “the Chicken Lady” for the years she spent serving free meals downtown, as turning her back on the very people she once helped.
As they perceived it, she wanted to sweep the problem of homelessness out of sight — and presumably, out of mind.
While Murphy did raise some valid points, she framed them in an unduly harsh and judgmental voice — and seemed to focus more on blaming the victim than constructive solutions.
But this newest concept is not an attempt to hide the homeless. It seems to be an earnest and practical attempt to help them.
And the city’s day center for the homeless, the Interactive Resource Center, will remain where it is, on the eastern edge of downtown.
In fact, City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who also directs the IRC, is one of the architects of the new plan, which has been taking shape over several months.
When Murphy made her case in a series of News & Record op-eds, Kennedy took sharp exception. But this latest approach is forward-thinking and promising.
Greensboro would be one of only three North Carolina cities to try such a concept, joining Asheville and Charlotte.
A formal proposal for the project could be presented to the City Council as soon as December.
Based on first impressions, it deserves serious consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.