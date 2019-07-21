Out of the tears and ashes of a tragedy, hope is emerging in northeast Greensboro.
The ramshackle apartments where five children died in a fire in 2018 — and tenants had complained of poor living conditions and unresponsive landlords — have been sold to a new owner.
A group of investors has bought the apartments at the corner of Summit Avenue and East Cone Boulevard and has contracted with a Winston-Salem-based company to manage them. Renamed Unity Place Apartments, the 42 units at 3100 Summit Ave. have been repaired to meet the city of Greensboro’s housing code.
The apartments had been condemned after repeatedly being cited for violations and failing to address them in a timely manner. And they had become a symbol for nearly every major challenge Greensboro faces to supply affordable housing for all of its residents.
Foremost, there were the previous owners, who showed little commitment to upkeep and repair.
Then there were the tenants, most of them African refugees who were especially ill-prepared to deal with landlord disputes, given their lack of familiarity with the customs and culture here.
There was the law, which clearly was not working as well as it should. There were the limited options for tenants, who, after the apartments were condemned, struggled to find safe and affordable new housing.
And there were the heartrending losses of five lives in May 2018 when a fire engulfed one of the units. The victims ranged in age from 18 months to 9 years old and residents still question a fire marshal’s assessment that the flames were created by unattended cooking.
The most meaningful step toward the reclamation of the complex clearly is the new ownership. The previous owners had a long-standing reputation for neglect. Violations at the complex included missing windows, defective plumbing, clogged sewer lines, faulty wiring and rodent infestations.
Now a group of investors, called CJH2 Enterprises, has purchased the modest complex from Basil “Bill” Agapion and three other members of his family for $1.3 million. Good riddance.
“It has never been about the buildings,” Brett Byerly, the executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, told the News & Record’s Richard Barron. “It’s about ownership and management.”
The new management company, TE Johnson & Sons, has certainly made a first impression. It has reached out to community stakeholders, including Byerly, and spoken to City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower. “Changes will begin immediately,” the company’s vice president, Cathy Robertson, said in a blog post. This includes parking lot repaving, fire suppression systems and upgraded appliances. Also planned is a “living art project that will involve the tenants.
More broadly, the city is taking legal action against the 10 worst actors in inspection violations and unpaid fines. That includes the Agapions’ Arco Realty.
It’s not enough, but it’s a beginning.
As for a new day at Summit and Cone, the proof will be in the results. But it would be heartening to see a place that has epitomized all that go wrong in housing in Greensboro become an example of all that can go right.