Bubba Wallace has the kind of name that seems tailor-made for fast driving on sun-baked ovals.
But the fact is, he’s an anomaly.
Wallace, 26, an up-and-comer on the highest tier of stock car racing, happens to be an African American, the lone black driver on the circuit.
And now, he’s the catalyst for a long-overdue change: In the turbulent wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, NASCAR, at Wallace’s behest, has banned Confederate flags at its race venues.
Confederate flags have been a notorious symbol for white supremacists for decades, and were in embraced by segregationists during the civil rights movement.
Five years ago on Wednesday, the white man who in 2015 fatally shot nine black worshippers during a Bible study in Charleston, S.C., had posted on his Facebook page a photo of himself posing with the Confederate flag. Two years later, white supremacists and neo-Nazis also brandished the flag at the notorious “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
The Charleston tragedy prompted the South Carolina legislature to vote to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of its state capitol. But it remained a fixture at races even after NASCAR discouraged fans from flying them.
Now NASCAR isn’t asking anymore.
To underscore his message, Wallace, who races for Richard Petty Motorsports, based in Lexington, also painted his No. 43 car in a Black Lives Matter scheme.
Richard Petty’s son, Kyle, described the flag ban as “a huge moment.” Wallace has received support from other top drivers in the sport, as well as athletes in the NFL and the NBA.
But the reaction hasn’t been all positive. Wallace told reporters last week that his father has expressed concerns for his well-being. “He was proud of what I was doing on and off the racetrack, but he was worried about safety, going out in public and whatnot,” Wallace, said of a recent text from his father. “It’s just crazy you have to worry about that side of things.”
Then there’s the question of how the ban will be enforced and how crowds will react when there actually are crowds again. Thus far NASCAR races have been held largely before empty stands as a COVID-19 precaution.
Meanwhile, a racing helmet designer, BEAM Designs, posted tweets likening the ban to “erasing history” and calling NASCAR officials “idiots.” BEAM also described Wallace’s Black Lives Matter paint scheme as “garbage.”
To their credit, star drivers Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch ended their ties with BEAM Designs following the tweets.
For its part, NASCAR seems aware that this move was necessary, if not universally accepted. The sport clearly doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of history. It also wants to build on a dwindling fan base, and you don’t help that cause by making race tracks uninviting to people of color.
Wallace seems aware that this won’t be easy. Consider what happened to Colin Kaepernick only a few short years ago.
But this is the right thing to do. As Martin Luther King Jr. once reminded us: “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.”
