In Greensboro, proud home of the 1960 Woolworth sit-ins, we have a healthy respect for nonviolent protests in the name of righteous causes.
The stunt U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and other Republicans pulled last week in Washington was no such cause.
Walker, of Greensboro, and about 24 fellow members of Congress, barged into a secure meeting room where a witness was scheduled to be deposed as part of a presidential impeachment inquiry. The Greensboro Four they were not. But they sure gave it a shot.
Chanting “Let us in! Let us in!” they muscled into the room where Pentagon official Laura K. Cooper was to appear. And while they didn’t break into choruses of “We Shall Overcome,” they tried their darnedest to stick it to The Man.
“The American people are being SHUT OUT,” Walker posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “We won’t stand for it.”
The interview crashers characterized Wednesday’s proceedings as “a Soviet-style process.”
“Every member of Congress ought to be allowed in that room,” said the House’s No. 2 Republican, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise. “The press ought to be allowed in that room.”
The group’s rhetoric mirrored a tweet (what else?) from President Donald Trump last week: “Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation. Zero due process. And Zero Transparency.”
Oh, please. The fact is that Republicans already were in the room. And they have been all along. Democrats and Republicans have had the opportunity to ask questions in each of the depositions. Per House rules, Republicans on the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees have been allowed to participate in the sessions. That means over 100 of the 435 House members were eligible to attend.
Democrats say open hearings will follow this phase of the process and transcripts will be released, once they are scrubbed of classified information.
Further, these are preliminary proceedings, akin to a grand jury investigation, and they are far from unusual. Republicans used similar protocols for preliminary interviews in their inquiries into the attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, for instance.
The Republicans’ awkward stab at an Occupy Movement followed a meeting the day before between Trump and the conservative House Freedom Caucus. And it appears to be an obvious attempt to change the subject as more and more information that is unfavorable to Trump emerges.
“This is nuts; they’re making a run on the SCIF,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, initially said, referring to what’s known as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, which is a secure room where classified information can be shared. “That’s not the way to do it.” (Graham later walked back those remarks, noting, “I understand their frustration.”)
At any rate, the deposition eventually went on. And Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, was interviewed one day after William B. Taylor Jr., the ranking U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, delivered damaging testimony against Trump. The “protesters” had left the room, claiming a grave injustice, rather than addressing the troubling substance of the testimony. We’ve expected more of Mark Walker. And, again, he disappoints us.
