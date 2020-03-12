Among the many historic moments we’ve witnessed in the ACC Men’s Tournament in Greensboro, this one we could have done without:
For the first time in its 67-year history, the event was canceled Thursday amid deepening concerns about the coronavirus.
The decision came only hours after Commissioner John Swofford had announced that the games would go on, but in a nearly empty arena with only player guests and “essential personnel” in the stands. Fans had begun to prepare themselves for the televised squeal of sneakers on hardwood in front of a quiet ocean of vacant blue seats.
Now there won’t be any games at all.
This is going to hurt.
The tournament was expected to pump $18 million into the local economy.
Adding to the misery, the NCAA Tournament, which, like the ACC, initially had planned games without fans, also decided to cancel.
The coliseum was scheduled to host first- and second-round NCAA games next week.
There’s no joy in Tournament Town.
A third highly anticipated event scheduled for this month, the opening of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on March 20, also suddenly was thrust into uncertainty by the creeping spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Gov. Cooper warned Thursday against gatherings of 100 or more people.
They say bad news comes in threes, or in its in fours?
The High Point Market announced Thursday that it had postponed its Spring Market, scheduled for late April, dealing a blow to the entire state’s economy.
As for the ACC, helping to prod the conference to do the right thing was the National Basketball Association’s announcement Wednesday night that it was suspending its current season indefinitely after one of its players tested positive for the virus.
But it was Duke President Vincent Price’s decision to suspend all of his school’s athletics, including men’s basketball, that appeared to force the ACC’s hand.
As unbearable as all this may seem, remember: They’re only games. As important as college basketball is this time of year, especially in this part of the country, it’s hardly a life-or-death proposition. COVID-19 is.
The coronavirus has been designated a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Closer to home, Gov. Cooper has declared a state of emergency in North Carolina, where the number of cases is steadily ticking upward.
UNC system campuses have moved to shift in-person classes online.
Hospitals and nursing homes are adopting more restrictive visiting policies.
While not evoking the visceral horror of, say, Ebola, COVID-19 is a potentially deadly invader that preys mostly on older, weaker victims and is easily transmitted. The last thing anyone needs right now is a potential incubator for mass transmission of the virus with 20,000-plus people packed in close proximity.
Even so, this is hard. And downright weird. March without the Madness? It will be different, for sure. But the games will be back, and so, we hope, will the ACC — soon — for a proper showing in the coliseum.
In the meantime, wash your hands. Avoid unnecessary touching. Steer clear of large groups in tight quarters. The natural instinct in times like these is to seek comfort in one another. But as we’re learning, one of the most effective ways for us to battle COVID-19 is to stay apart. Together.
