With the coronavirus still at large in our communities, the November elections have taken a backseat in priority and attention. But we can’t afford to ignore them for long. North Carolina officials need to prepare now to ensure that every citizen can vote, and that every vote gets counted, even if we’re still struggling with the virus.
Fortunately, the $2.2 trillion relief bill passed by Congress last week includes funds for election preparation. North Carolina is set to receive $10.9 million for its elections from the bill, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday, much of which will trickle down to local elections boards.
The state could also receive another $11.6 million in federal funds which, if matched by state funds, would reach $27 million. In the face of this crisis, every penny will be needed.
Up to 40% of voters could ask for absentee ballots this fall, Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, told the Observer. With that possibility, she has recommended several changes in the law, including making it easier to receive and use absentee ballots and having the state pay for postage, so that it’s more likely that voters will return their own ballots rather than count on third parties to do so (which got some in trouble in 2018).
But she’s also preparing to take steps to make in-person voting a safe option for both voters and poll workers, including procedures for social distancing, hand-washing and other sanitation efforts and even redesigned polling places.
Some would like to delay elections until we’ve recovered and more people feel it’s safe to vote. In Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled legislature prevailed over that state’s Democratic governor and held elections despite the COVID-19 threat to voters and poll workers. The was a shortage of about 7,000 poll workers, many of whom felt they couldn’t take the risk. Doubtless, many voters also chose to stay home out of fear for their safety.
Republican legislators’ attempts to suppress voting, through voter ID bills, gerrymandering, limited voting hours and reduced numbers of polling sites are practically a cliché now. And while the Republicans cling to claims of “voter fraud” that have little evidence to support them, they seem to be afraid that when more voters vote, they will lose.
President Trump recently “said the quiet part out loud,” as some put it, during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” when he explained that congressional Republicans had opposed expanding voting access in the coronavirus stimulus package because it would hurt them politically.
“I will tell you this, when you look at the before and after, the things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said. “They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again; they had things in there about election days, and what you do ... and it was totally crazy.”
Yeah, that voting — crazy stuff.
Politics never stop, and it’s unfortunate, but some will even use a crisis like this to gain an edge. But voting shouldn’t have to be a threat to anyone’s health or life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.