The aftermath of Wisconsin’s recent in-person election should encourage North Carolina’s lawmakers to act favorably on the State Board of Elections’ requests for major changes in how we hold the November election here.
Alarmed about the dangers of spreading the coronavirus among crowds at the polls, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, issued a last-minute order to postpone in-person voting set for April 7 until June. Republican legislators filed suit, and the Republican-majority state Supreme Court ruled that the election must go on as planned.
About 400,000 Wisconsin voters cared enough about this election — the presidential primary and an important statewide race for a seat on the state Supreme Court — to turn out and vote despite the dangers to their health.
Now the Wisconsin health department is starting to tally the election results — not in terms of who won, but in terms of how many people became infected with COVID-19. The first tally is that about three-dozen voters and poll workers have tested positive.
Those numbers are expected to go up.
The health department isn’t sure whether all the people who tested positive contracted the virus at the polls, or whether some might have already been carrying it without showing symptoms. In practical terms, it doesn’t really matter. The nature of the virus is that it spreads quickly and quietly from person to person.
If some voters already were carrying the disease, they might have spread it to others they came into contact with on Election Day. And those people might have spread it to others, and so on. The potentially deadly ripple effect proceeds.
Citizens should not have to unnecessarily risk their lives and those of others to exercise their right to vote.
Now Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. Board of Elections, has asked the legislature to consider 15 changes to the state’s elections procedures to make the November elections as safe as possible.
November might seem a long way away, but absentee ballots go out in September. Gearing up for major changes will require planning, time, money and work. Then it will be key to get the word out to voters and encourage them to use the new procedures.
High on Bell’s list is all mail-in ballots, and that would require a lot of preparation as well as action by the legislature. Bell would also like to see lawmakers approve sending out mail-in ballots with prepaid postage, and making it easier to request and mail absentee ballots. Other ideas include decontaminating polling places or moving them to places such as former grocery stores, where doors automatically open as people approach.
The board expects to get about $27 million in federal grants to help with the costs.
Other proposed changes include making Election Day a holiday and allowing more volunteers to work at the polls. Bell also wants to make it easier for people to establish their identities and addresses so more citizens can vote.
The debate is likely to be politicized, as some people cynically try to figure which rules will help their party more. It shouldn’t. For our democracy to thrive, all citizens should be able to vote, and vote safely. Bell is right when she says it’s time to think creatively and be open to change.
