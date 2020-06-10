Gov. Roy Cooper is absolutely right to insist that the Republican National Convention adhere to North Carolina’s pandemic guidelines — whatever they will be by late August — if it’s held in Charlotte.
If the result is that President Trump insists on moving the convention to another state, so be it.
We’d prefer the city host the Republican convention; it would allow us to demonstrate our famous Southern hospitality. Plus, it would be an economic boon for a city in dire need of good economic news. Losing the convention will be an economic blow to the Charlotte area.
But having a wide-open gathering with no health precautions could be a greater disaster.
Cooper has proceeded with informed caution in dealing with the COVID-19 threat. His approach seems to be working reasonably well. North Carolina has had more than 36,000 confirmed cases, and more than 1,000 deaths. That’s bad enough, but it could have been a lot worse.
He should not be bullied into abandoning his sensible approach for a political show.
And a show is what Trump wants to have. There’s no question who the Republican nominee will be; it’s all about the spectacle.
RNC officials were negotiating with Cooper, discussing modifications and precautions. But rather than negotiate, Trump demanded that Cooper immediately agree to his terms. The Washington Post reports that in a May 29 phone call, Trump told Cooper, “I’ve never had an empty seat, and I find the biggest stadiums. … I don’t want to be sitting in a place that’s 50 percent empty.” Then he started looking for another stage.
Cooper is right not to cave. He is leading our state in a gradual reopening, trying to find the right balance. The economy is struggling. Businesses have been closed and people out of work. We’re all weary of being careful and missing out on activities and associations we normally enjoy.
But the threat from this deadly virus is real, and as we said yesterday, it’s not over.
Democrats are considering various ways to modify their national convention, set to be in Milwaukee in August. They already delayed the date a month. They are considering making the convention virtual, rather than bringing some 4,000 delegates together in close quarters, and looking at other modifications.
If Republicans insist on a huge gathering with no face coverings and no social distancing, they won’t be risking the health of just their delegates. They will also be endangering all the workers at the convention site and all the people in the greater Charlotte area who will accommodate them.
Massive protests outside a full-fledged convention are likely, adding to the dangers of spreading the virus.
A wide-open, crowded convention with no social distancing, masks or other obvious precautions also would send the wrong message at a time when people are already chafing at the prolonged need to be careful — and a time when mixed signals have many people confused.
It would be a failure of leadership for Cooper to ask North Carolinians to continue to take precautions when their TV screens show Republican delegates in Charlotte behaving as if there is no COVID-19 threat — all for the sake of a show.
