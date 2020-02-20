Many of us had snow on our minds Thursday, especially after predictions of anywhere from an inch to a foot. It felt a little like Christmas Eve.
Finally, in the afternoon, the promised flurries began. Soon enough, thick flakes were wafting from gray skies and sticking to the ground but not the streets.
Relying on weather reports, school officials decided to end classes early Thursday and to cancel classes and after-school events today, Friday. As always, this is an educated guess based on what we think we know. But better to be safe ...
The mere thought of snow was a reminder of the difference between weather and climate — weather deals more with the moment and climate with trends over time — and that human-produced greenhouse gases have had a profound, detrimental effect on our climate, which shows up in subtle ways in our weather patterns.
Recent events, though, offer a modicum of hope.
Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, recently pledged to spend $10 billion of his own money to fight climate change. The Bezos Earth Fund will begin giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofit organizations that work to protect the planet, The New York Times reported.
“I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change,” Bezos said on Instagram. “It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations and individuals.”
His company, Amazon, is already producing 40% of its energy from renewable sources, and pledges to increase that to 80% by 2024 and 100% by 2030.
Last week, BP, the world’s fifth-largest oil and gas company, pledged to eliminate its own greenhouse gas emissions entirely by 2050. The petroleum giant pledged to gradually shift its investments into energy projects that don’t emit carbon dioxide. It also said it would install methane measurement equipment at all of its processing sites by 2023, so it could find and stop leaks. “Make no mistake: We aim to invest more and more in low-carbon businesses over time and by consequence less and less in oil and gas,” BP’s new chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, said in a webcast from London.
BP is one of five of the largest oil companies — ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total are the others — that earlier this month joined a coalition convened by the Climate Leadership Council that backs a “concrete plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions in the United States by half by 2035.”
These announcements have been met with skepticism by some environmental activists, who see devils in the details.
This certainly isn’t the first time an oil company has promised to go greener.
But the difference may be that many of these changes were prompted by shareholders, customers and employees, including the worker group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, which protested and lobbied hard for the e-commerce giant to change.
Civilians, so to speak, with real-world investments — as in their children and grandchildren — were tired of being part of the problem and wanted to see some solutions. They are going to follow developments and stay engaged.
Those of us who appreciate free-market solutions can only applaud; this is how it’s supposed to work, isn’t it?
When it comes to the corporate world, as in government, the saying is still true: If the people lead, the leaders will follow.
