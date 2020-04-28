COVID-19 has taken its first lives in Guilford County nursing homes.
Among them was Bette Allred Weatherly, 93, who was tested for the virus on a Saturday and died the following Wednesday, April 22.
Weatherly had been a resident at Clapp’s Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden and was one of two residents there to die from COVID-19.
Her family made clear the cause of her death in her Sunday obituary.
“We wanted to send a message,” Weatherly’s daughter, Sharon Goad, told the News & Record’s Taft Wireback.
“It’s here, folks,” said Goad, who lives in Pleasant Garden. “Wake up.”
Some waking up is in order, both about the seriousness of the disease and people and places it affects the most.
Twenty-three residents and 12 staff members at Clapp’s have tested positive for the virus. One other nursing home and two senior living communities in Greensboro also are included on the state’s list of COVID-19 outbreaks.
As of Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 66 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities throughout the state. More than a quarter of the state’s COVID-19 cases (2,500)and more than half the deaths (150) have occurred in “congregate living settings,” which include nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and prisons.
North Carolina is hardly an outlier. As of April 24, the Associated Press found in a national survey, there were more than 11,000 COVID-19-related deaths in U.S. nursing homes. But only 23 states publicly report nursing home deaths and the methods of testing and counting cases vary widely.
The somber trend has exposed problems that existed before the pandemic. For instance, an NC Health News analysis of federal data found a pattern of staffing shortages at more than three-quarters of the 19 North Carolina nursing homes that were identified in public records and/or media accounts as having COVID-19 outbreaks. Based on figures that were last updated on March 31, 13 of the nursing homes in the analysis were rated “below average” in staffing and two were rated “much below average.”
State health officials say they are not aware of a correlation between the spread of the novel coronavirus and staffing levels. But it seems reasonable to question whether they can affect proper care and supervision of the residents. One Richmond, Va., nursing home medical director, whose facility has seen 45 deaths, said as much in an interview with The Washington Post.
“If I were to do something different, I would have a nursing home that had enough staff around-the-clock, around all the time,” James Wright of the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, told the Post.
Then there is the impact of bare-bones staffing on the workers themselves, who were not included in the CARES Act, which pays for sick leave for many other types of workers.
Some of us see Americans who are in the twilight of their lives and more vulnerable to infection as predictable casualties. But if it’s in our power to prevent it, no one, at any age, should have to suffer such an end.
