Breaking news: As hard as it may be to believe, some good things actually happened last week in Greensboro and Guilford County. ... No, really.
Thanks to a relentless news cycle and a starkly divided political landscape, the positives often can be overwhelmed by the crises du jour (or are they coming by the minute?). So here are a few reminders of some of the good news that may have been drowned out by all of the sturm und drang in Washington and Raleigh:
N.C. A&T last week celebrated the topping of the steel-girder framework of its new engineering building. Officially called the Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, the four-story, $90 million structure is taking shape on the corner of East Market and South Dudley streets, where the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA once stood. The facility will contain research labs, faculty offices and a student makerspace for A&T’s vaunted College of Engineering.
It also may spur more growth and activity on East Market, a main drag that remains undernourished economically. Chancellor Harold Martin has complained often, and rightly, that a major employer that pays well and attracts smart people deserves better surroundings than A&T has. Enhancing the university’s front yard with an impressive new structure can only help.
The United House of Prayer a year ago in September announced plans to develop 14 vacant acres nearby that once housed the old main post office for apartments, town homes, row houses and an anchor grocery store. (We only wish they’d get started.)
Meanwhile, A&T’s sister campus to the west, UNCG, last week received a $15.6 million grant from the Department of Education to operate a regional education center. The center will assist public education efforts in three Southeastern states, including North Carolina, and will be based at UNCG’s SERVE Center on the north campus of Gateway Research Park in Browns Summit.
As one of 19 such facilities throughout the country, including a national one, the center will focus on rural schools, low-performing schools, school climate and ways to improve the effectiveness of teachers and principals
There’s more:
Gov. Roy Cooper was on hand for the ribbon cutting for the new Urban Loop segment between Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive, scheduled to open in December, and to dedicate an already-open stretch of the Urban Loop, between Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard and U.S. 220/Battleground Avenue, in honor of the late J. Douglas Galyon of Greensboro, a longtime member of the N.C. Board of Transportation
New paper-ballot voting machines passed their first test at a High Point precinct.
N.C. A&T and UNCG tipped off a college basketball season at the coliseum that will culminate in the ACC Tournament’s return to the city in March.
And a $65,000 grant from the Guilford County Health Department will pay for dental checkups at eight local schools.
All of this happened last week ... and not one of these stories had anything to do with impeachment or budget standoffs.
To be sure, that other stuff isn’t going anywhere. But it’s worth noting — and appreciating — that, all things considered, last week was an especially good one around here.
