By now, that shiny thing at the top of today’s primary ballot should need no introduction.
North Carolina is a major player in today’s crowded Super Tuesday presidential sweepstakes, in which 14 states and one U.S. territory will hold potentially ground-shifting presidential primaries on the same day.
But there are dozens of other important decisions facing the state’s voters. More on them later.
First, to restate the obvious: The Democrats continue their fierce and sometimes fraught elimination rounds to choose a challenger for President Donald Trump in November. Having moved its primary to an earliest slot ever on the calendar, North Carolina is an especially coveted prize because it’s a “battleground state” that could lean Republican or Democratic in November, hence all those candidate visits and political ads.
And hence a visit to Charlotte Monday from President Trump, who continues to “counter program” key Democratic primaries with big rallies of his own.
For Democrats, today is particularly critical as the field continues to narrow. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttegieg, billionaire Tom Steyer and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended their campaigns following the South Carolina primary, winnowing the field of serious contenders to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
As for the rest of the ballot, it’s a long one. In North Carolina, we vote for nearly everything, including state auditor, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner, judges and state treasurer. So, if you Scotch-taped all nine pages listing all candidates from end to end — races that range from U.S. senator and governor to school board — and held them out, they’d be as tall as a person.
Of particular note is the 13th Congressional District, which will seat a new member in the U.S. House. Incumbent Mark Walker of Greensboro, a Republican, chose not to seek reelection after a state court ordered that gerrymandered district lines be redrawn. Now the district is almost certain to elect a Democrat because it now includes both the cities of Greensboro and Winston-Salem, which are heavily Democratic. And though the winner of the Democratic primary will face a Republican on Nov. 3, the outcome of this race most likely will be decided today.
As for the other primary races, they are important in their own right and whoever wins will have a significant day-to-day impact on our lives — in many cases, even more than the next president.
If you voted early — as did nearly 800,000 North Carolinians, 39,751 of us in Guilford County — you’ve experienced the new, paper-ballot voting in Guilford County. The method replaces touch-screen voting and provides an added layer of security with a paper trail for each vote. Voters mark their choices with a pen and feed their ballots into a scanner, which electronically records them.
A final note: The courts have blocked North Carolina’s new voter ID law for today’s primary, so you won’t need to present an ID to vote. The polls will be open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you’re still in line at 7:30 p.m., you’ll be allowed to vote.
So, please do. Every vote counts. And every voice matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.