Several of our good neighbors — Surry, Stokes, Davidson and Wilkes counties among them — have recently declared themselves to be “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” or some variety thereof, by passing resolutions supporting constitutional gun rights. As of this writing, at least eight such resolutions have passed in the state and others are being considered.
To a large degree, these resolutions are harmless. They break no laws, nor do they change any laws. If they provide some degree of comfort to local residents, more power to them. Gun violence is regularly in the news these days, and we could all use a little comforting.
But we dislike that North Carolina citizens feel such steps are necessary, and can’t help but wonder at the influence of groups like the NRA, which regularly engage in fear-mongering.
In 1995, then-President George H.W. Bush angrily resigned his life-long membership in the NRA, citing its outrageous slander of federal agents as “jack-booted thugs.” He wrote, “Your broadside against Federal agents deeply offends my own sense of decency and honor; and it offends my concept of service to country.”
But the NRA didn’t take the hint; instead, it has over the years become ever more strident and extreme in its opposition to even the mildest of gun regulations. Others have followed its lead.
Some of this fear also is no doubt inspired by new gun laws passed in Virginia. Some say that these laws will eventually lead to gun confiscation.
But none of them keeps guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens, not even the “red flag” law, which could have prevented both suicides and murders had it been in place earlier. No serious politician has proposed gun confiscation, with the exception of former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who was rewarded for the suggestion by seeing his campaign implode.
Fear-mongering begets fear-mongering. Two weeks ago during a Davidson County commissioners meeting, a social studies teacher claimed that Democrats, after confiscating guns, would next come for Bibles. In a country in which the vast majority — including Democrats — practices Christianity and touts the First Amendment, the claim is absurd.
And it’s telling. Be afraid, conservatives are being told; be very afraid.
To our readers, we urge research outside the bubble. There are legitimate concerns about the proliferation of and easy access to firearms. New Greensboro Police Chief Brian James cited the proliferation of guns as the most common denominator in the recent spike in local homicides.
Commonsense gun regulations — many of which are supported by a majority of Americans — could help.
All citizens have the right to defend themselves. But rather than increase the number of guns, how much better might it be to work toward a society in which that self-defense is not necessary; a society in which complaints can be settled maturely with no need to reach for a weapon; a society in which city streets are so safe that none fear walking them unarmed?
Other nations have come close to those goals. Why can’t ours?
As is often the case, the middle ground seems to be the most rational place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Too bad your concern for human life does not extend to the unborn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.