Greensboro’s Mark Walker irritated many in his district (yet again) when he recently joined a group of fellow U.S. House Republicans who crashed a closed-door impeachment inquiry to demand GOP access to a process it already had access to.
Walker, generally regarded as a nice guy whose stances on the issues don’t always square with his genial disposition, has been alternately encouraging and infuriating on his positions.
He has pushed to reform both college athletics and the criminal justice system. But he’s generally a hard-liner on immigration.
And he has remained steadfastly loyal to Donald Trump through even some of the very worst of the president’s behavior. (He has told us he preferred Barack Obama as a role model for children but likes Trump’s policies).
Last week, Walker was still standing by his man as impeachment inquiries continued and the president’s boorishness in the Twitterverse spiraled from bad to plain awful. Walker tweeted on Nov. 13:
“Even after stacking the deck and changing the rules to benefit Schiff and the Democrats, this Deep State testimony was underwhelming. I’m starting to wonder how many more House Democrats will join every single House Republican in voting against this sham and partisan impeachment.”
Now, Walker, who has tiptoed between the hard right and the middle on the issues, may find himself on the outside of his own district, looking in.
New lines drafted by the legislature have made Walker one of two Republicans who are widely expected to lose reelection bids if the new district lines are approved by the courts. George Holding, who represents the 2nd District, is the other.
The new maps also correct such contrivances as lines that split N.C. A&T between two districts — Walker’s 6th and fellow Republican Ted Budd’s 13th — to dilute the voting power of A&T students, who lean heavily Democratic.
A panel of judges had rightly ordered the revised districts because Republican lawmakers had manipulated the lines to favor Republican candidates in most races. In a state in which Democrats and Republicans are almost evenly divided, Republicans hold 10 of the state’s 13 seats in Congress. The new maps would close that gap, making it likely that eight Republicans and five Democrats would be elected. But the districts still skew red in a state that is purple. And the process has remained self-serving and opaque, with Republicans hoping they can get by with doing the bare minimum to improve the maps while protecting their skewed majorities (all the more reason for nonpartisan redistricting).
The courts should return the Republicans’ districting homework with a gentleman’s D+ and a note to try harder.
As for Walker, he told Politico that might consider running outside of his district (that’s legal, by the way) and possibly even take on a fellow Republican incumbent.
“You know, I don’t even like to think about that,” Walker said. “But, I mean, you want to do what’s right, ethically. But if you have the bulk of the people that you represent, have just been — a line’s been moved over — I mean, is that something you take a look at?”
And if he did, Walker would in essence be doing the same thing as a gerrymandered map: electing his voters instead of the other way around.
