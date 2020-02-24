No.
It’s one of the first words that both toddlers and puppies seem to understand.
But grown-up Republicans? Apparently, not so much.
So judges keep saying no to North Carolina’s voter ID law — most recently in a state appeals court ruling last week.
And state Republicans keep refusing to accept no for an answer, no matter how many times they hear it.
Most recently, a three-judge N.C. Court of Appeals panel concluded that African American voters were targeted by the law. The judges also warned Republicans that their prospects going forward are slim to none. Plaintiffs who have sued the state over the law, the judges wrote, seem likely to be able to prove that “discriminatory intent was a motivating factor behind the law.”
A federal court earlier ruled against the law, blocking its use at least through the March 3 primary, for which early voting already has begun.
Yet, Republicans continue to argue that the court rulings contradict “the will of the voters.”
It is, of course, true that voters did approve an amendment to the N.C. Constitution that requires voters to present an ID before being allowed to cast a ballot. But the details, specified after the referendum, spell out a hidden agenda. For instance, the law bans ID’s more likely to be possessed by black voters, such as public assistance IDs and state employee IDs.
As for the GOP’s sincerity on voter fraud, you be the judge.
The kind of fraud they purport to target is extremely rare. Further, they all but ignored a more likely source of fraud, absentee voting, until it actually happened in the GOP primary in the 9th Congressional District in 2018. Republican Mark Harris dropped out of that race after evidence of the fraud surfaced and a political operative who had worked for Harris was arrested. The scandal left district voters without representation in Congress for months and forced a redo of that election.
Then there was President Trump’s ballyhooed, blue-ribbon commission, which was supposed to uncover widespread fraud during the 2016 election, and quietly disbanded after finding little evidence of such.
As for honest-to-goodness threats, the president, once again, last week, called Russian interference in 2020 elections “a hoax,” despite U.S. intelligence reports to the contrary.
Meanwhile, Republicans recently blocked bills in the Senate would have addressed a very legitimate threat to election security. The legislation would have required campaigns to report offers of foreign election assistance to the FBI, and for campaigns to report such overtures to the Federal Election Commission.
So, it’s hard to take N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore seriously when he gallantly pledges to keep fighting “judicial attempts to suppress the people’s voice in the democratic process.”
Moore’s use of the verb “suppress” was both brazen and ironic. It’s a familiar strategy in the GOP playbooks to suppress voting through gerrymandering and other tactics. Remember, a previous state voter ID law, nixed by the courts in 2016, was voided by a federal court that found it had targeted black voters “with almost surgical precision.”
So, in a word, NO.
This puppy won’t hunt.
The GOP should stop its barking on this trumped-up issue and move on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.