So many good things are about to converge in Greensboro and Guilford County in 2020 that it’s hard not to feel bullish about our prospects.
The new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will open in March in downtown Greensboro.
The ACC men’s basketball tournament will return to the Greensboro Coliseum, also in March.
Construction will begin on a new Guilford County animal shelter and a new county behavioral health complex.
Downtown continues to transform itself with the Project Slugger office tower, among a wave of projects that either are planned or under construction.
The 44-mile Urban Loop has almost come full circle, with only two sections left to be finished, and the next-to-last Lawndale Drive-Elm Street leg expected to be completed this year.
And we keep hearing that the Downtown East mixed-use project on East Market Street will break ground at some point (surely this year?) and could radically change the conversation about what and where downtown is.
But 2020 had barely dawned before we saw more of what we’d seen far too much of in 2019. On New Year’s Day, a triple slaying in Greensboro claimed three lives, including two children ages 10 and 2. Meanwhile, High Point police were investigating the shooting deaths of a husband and wife that they believe was a murder-suicide. These tragedies follow a year in which Greensboro matched its all-time record for homicides in 2019, with 44.
This isn’t to suggest that we should drown our optimism in sorrow. It is to suggest that local leaders should seize the positive momentum of 2020 to help address lingering issues that rip at this community’s social fabric. Among priorities that should rank high on their to-do lists:
Affordable housing. For about 26,000 people in the city, monthly rent payments consume more than 30% of their salaries. Greensboro also ranks among the top 10 cities nationally in evictions. As developers lean toward more expensive rental properties and some landlords fail to repair ramshackle properties, city leaders should consider more incentives for mixed-income housing and ramp up code enforcement.
Police-community relations. With the field of candidates to replace retiring police Chief Wayne Scott reportedly winnowed to two, this will be arguably as important a decision as this year’s City Council elections. The city needs to hire well for this post, and to make it clear that the new chief’s major charges will include building trust and transparency.
The homicide rate. There’s no easy solution to this complex issue. Nor is it fair or accurate to call this a policing problem; it’s a community problem that requires a community commitment. It touches on such issues as mental health, domestic abuse and gun violence. And it disproportionately affects the African American community. One thread that seems to connect many of these tragedies is violence as a first resort in petty disputes. (Some people are shooting each other over perceived slights and insults). Stronger partnerships between police, social agencies and faith leaders would help.
Economic development. The promise of the 1,900-acre Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has yet to bear fruit and the Triad’s painful near-miss in luring a Toyota-Mazda plant in 2018 still stings. But the site is a case in study regional cooperation that will be ready for the next opportunity. Greensboro should prove it can walk and chew gum at the same time by establishing a reputation as a destination for entrepreneurs while still angling for a major employer.
The bottom line: Don’t try to paper over core problems with glitzy distractions. Those problems will still be there after the Tanger Center opens, and after the final buzzer of the ACC Tournament. Instead, exploit the goodwill and community confidence that will result from these milestones to make some lasting, fundamental changes to who we are and how we treat one another.
